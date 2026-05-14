How Many Kids Does Jon Rahm Have? All About Kepa Cahill Rahm, Eneko Cahill Rahm and Alaia Cahill Rahm

Jon Rahm is riding a serious wave of momentum into the second major of the season. The fiery Spaniard pulled off the almost impossible on May 10th at LIV Golf Virginia. He holed out for a jaw-dropping albatross on the par-5 17th hole, a feat so rare it’s basically golf’s unicorn. Now, with that swagger back in his step, Rahm is laser-focused on the PGA Championship at Aronimink. But for Rahm, the trophies are just a bonus. His real legacy? The three little ones are waiting for him back home in Scottsdale.

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Who are Jon Rahm’s 3 Kids?

The Rahm household has officially switched to a zone defense. The two-time major champ and his college sweetheart, Kelley Cahill, are the proud parents of three beautiful children: Kepa, Eneko, and Alaia.

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Here’s a cool detail: all three share the middle name “Cahill”, a touching nod to Kelley’s maiden name. Rahm is famously open about his priorities. Back in 2019, he dropped a truth bomb that still resonates, “The happier I am in life, the better I’m going to play… If I had a gun to my head and had to choose between having only one or the other, I wouldn’t pick golf. I’d choose family every time.” That pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the man.

Imago 2026 Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Jon Rahm L of Spain makes his way to the sixth hole during the Par 3 Contest during the 2026 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 08 April 2026. The Masters golf tournament begins on 09 April 2026. AUGUSTA GEORGIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

Who is Kepa Cahill Rahm?

The elder brother and the pioneer. Kepa arrived on the scene on the 3rd of April 2021 in Arizona, United States, and he is 5 years old (not for long in a few weeks). He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and was 20.5 inches long, leading Rahm to jovially say that he was a “big boy from the Basque Country.” His name is the Basque form of “Peter”, after Rahm, who hails from northern Spain.

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Rahm once revealed that he let Kelley pick from a list of Basque names, and this was the one she could actually pronounce. Thankfully, Kepa is in “great health” with no known conditions, and he’s already showing a serious interest in following in his father’s oversized footsteps.

Who is Eneko Cahill Rahm?

Sixteen months after Kepa arrived, the couple welcomed their second son, Eneko, on August 5, 2022. At 3 years old in 2026, Eneko has his father’s fiery intensity in a tiny package. The name Eneko continues the Basque tradition. When Rahm announced his birth, he was simply feeling grateful for “another healthy boy!”

Anecdotally, Eneko seems to be following that same trajectory as his older brother when it comes to the game. Rahm has spoken about the magic of coming home, “The fact that I get home, Kepa sees me, Eneko can’t really move still yet, but Kepa sees me and all he cares about is dad and playing… I completely forget about what’s going on.”

Imago 230410 — AUGUSTA, April 10, 2023 — Jon Rahm 2nd R of Spain celebrates victory with family members after winning the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, the United States, on April 9, 2022. SPU.S.-AUGUSTA-MASTERS-GOLF TOURNAMENT WuxXiaoling PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Who is Alaia Cahill Rahm?

The youngest member of the Rahm family, and the couple’s only daughter, Alaia, was born in September 2024. “So blessed to have welcomed our daughter Alaia Cahill Rahm into the world last week,” Jon Rahm wrote on Instagram at the time. “Mama and baby girl are both healthy and doing great.”

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Now approaching her second birthday this fall, Alaia has quickly become the center of attention in the Rahm household alongside her two older brothers. While Rahm prepares for another major test at the PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, family life remains a constant balance away from the spotlight.

Rahm will open the championship in one of the tournament’s marquee groups alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. The trio owns a combined 11 major championships and is expected to draw massive galleries across the opening two rounds.

After a disappointing Masters performance, Rahm heads to Aronimink in search of a strong response. Recent momentum, including his remarkable albatross at LIV Golf Virginia and renewed Ryder Cup eligibility through the DP World Tour, has boosted confidence entering the season’s second major. Paired with McIlroy and Spieth in one of the championship’s marquee groups, Rahm now has another opportunity to chase a third major title.