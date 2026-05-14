How Many Kids Does Scottie Scheffler Have? All About Bennett Scheffler and Remy Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has officially entered his “dad era,” and honestly, the two-time Masters champ seems to be enjoying every chaotic minute of it. After finishing as runner-up to Cameron Young at the Cadillac Championship, the world No. 1 got back to basics, allegedly arguing about pre-dinner sugar cookies with his eldest son, Bennett, while balancing a newborn in the other arm. With the PGA Championship at Aronimink up next, let’s take a look at the two little superstars who have completely taken over his life.

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Who are Scottie Scheffler’s 2 Kids?

Scottie and his wife, Meredith Scudder, have two sons, Bennett and Remy. Bennett joined the family in the spring of 2024, and little Remy made his debut almost exactly two years later in March 2026. After Remy’s birth, the family of four became a regular sight on the course, including at the 2026 Masters, where Meredith brought both kids alongside while Scotty tried to focus on his putts.

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Imago PGA, Golf Herren 2024: Travelers Championship JUN 23 Sunday June 23, 2024: Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy with his family after winning the Travelers Golf Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Gregory Vasil/CSM Credit Image: Gregory Vasil/Cal Media Cromwell Connecticut USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240623_zma_c04_085.jpg GregoryxVasilx csmphotothree266895

Who is Bennett Scheffler?

Bennett, born in May 2024, is approaching his second birthday and has already become a fixture in the golf world. He was even spotted carrying clubs during the Masters Par 3 Contest, drawing smiles from fans and players alike.

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While Bennett is still far too young to understand golf’s biggest stages, Scheffler has often spoken warmly about balancing fatherhood with life on tour. Ahead of the 2026 Masters, the world No. 1 joked about the realities of parenting a toddler, saying, “He’s two, so the hard parenting hasn’t really started yet. It’s more bargaining at this point.”

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Despite the spotlight surrounding his father’s career, Bennett’s upbringing appears grounded in normal family life away from the course, with Scottie and Meredith consistently emphasizing faith, family, and balance over fame.

Who is Remy Scheffler?

And then there’s Remy, the newest addition to the Scottie Scheffler family. Born shortly before the 2026 Masters, Remy made an early appearance at Augusta National while Scheffler competed during another major week.

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Scheffler later revealed that the name “Remy” did not carry a major family backstory. “We just liked it,” he explained, adding that Meredith preferred names ending with an “i,” “e,” or “y.”

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For now, Remy’s milestones are the typical ones for a newborn: sleeping, eating, and traveling alongside the family during life on tour. Even amid golf’s biggest events, the Schefflers have consistently tried to maintain a grounded family environment away from the spotlight.

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Scheffler now arrives at the PGA Championship at Aronimink looking to defend the Wanamaker Trophy he won in 2024 at Valhalla. After another strong season that included a runner-up finish at Augusta, the world No. 1 enters the year’s second major among the favorites once again.

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With Meredith, Bennett, and baby Remy supporting him along the way, Scheffler will attempt to add another major title to an already remarkable run.