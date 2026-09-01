How Many Pros Did Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ted Scott Beat in 2026 Earnings?

Scottie Scheffler closed out the 2026 season by passing Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. He pushed his career earnings past $130 million with a win at the Tour Championship. But every check Scheffler signs comes with a smaller one going to Ted Scott, his caddie since 2021. That smaller number now compares favorably with what entire fields of touring professionals took home this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Scheffler’s season didn’t follow a straight line. He opened with a win at the American Express in January, then went 210 days without another title. That stretch, however, included five runner-up finishes. He broke through again at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, then closed the year by winning the Tour Championship, his second FedEx Cup title in that span. As for the majors, he didn’t win one in 2026; his best finish was a tie for fourth at the Open Championship, where he was defending champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those three wins, combined with his runner-up finishes and top-10 consistency, made him the first player in Tour history to pass $30 million in official PGA Tour season earnings.

Of his $30,937,525 in official earnings, the three wins accounted for $15,256,000: $1,656,000 at the American Express, $3,600,000 at the St. Jude Championship, and $10,000,000 at the Tour Championship. The remaining $15,681,525 came from his five runner-ups and other top finishes across the rest of the schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of the official money, Scheffler collected a separate $23,000,000 FedEx Cup bonus for topping the season-long standings, bringing his combined 2026 earnings to $53,937,525.

Caddie pay isn’t published officially by the Tour, but it has been confirmed by caddies and players alike as recently as this year: 10% of the prize money for a win, 7% for top–10 finishes, and 5% for other results are typically shared with caddies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applying that scale to Scheffler’s official money gives Ted Scott roughly $1,525,600 from the three wins, plus another $1,097,707 from his top-10 performances. That puts Scott’s estimated on-course earnings for the year at approximately $2,623,000, a figure that doesn’t include any unpublished FedEx Cup bonus arrangement.

Scott’s estimated earnings this year outpace a large share of the Tour’s pros. The final 2026 money list shows nine golfers clearing the $10 million mark and 33 clearing $5 million; beyond that group, earnings drop off sharply, and hundreds of players holding PGA Tour cards this year fell well short of $3 million. That means Scott’s estimated cut likely out-earned well over half the field. For context, Matt McCarthy sits 50th on the money list at $3,168,681, just ahead of where Scott’s estimate would land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ted Scott has carried Scheffler’s bags since 2021, through all four of his major wins and now two FedEx Cups. The gap between his estimated earnings and the rest of the Tour is the clearest sign yet of just how far Scheffler’s dominance has carried the people around him, too.