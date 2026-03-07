How Many Siblings Does John Daly II Have? Know All About His Family

While the world first recognized the young boy by his legendary father’s name, the 22-year-old phenom is slowly carving out his identity in the sport. After enjoying a breakout 2025 season, John Daly II is now figuring out his career in golf while balancing his final season as a senior at the University of Arkansas. While his golfing path is gaining attention, Daly II’s life off the course is also shaped by a close-knit blended family

John Daly II grew up within a family that has long been in the public eye. By capturing the Southern Amateur Championship by five strokes last year and by reaching the quarterfinals of the US Amateur at the Olympic Club, the young Daly Jr. created quite a buzz. Now, Daly II is competing in his PGA Tour debut at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open as an amateur.

While he and his family have always remained in the public eye, Little John shares a quiet but supportive bond with his older half-sisters. Shynah Hale Daly and Sierra Lynn Daly. Despite being born during different chapters of their father, John Daly’s, four marriages, the three siblings share a relatively private bond.

Daly II has two older siblings. Shynah Daly was born to John Daly and his second wife in the early 90s. Alongside Shynah, Daly also has another elder sister. Sierra Daly was born a few years after Shynah to Daly and his third wife. It was in 2003 that the Daly family welcomed ‘Little John.’ John Daly II was born to Daly and his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller.

Daly’s marriage to Shynah’s mother, Bettye Fulford, ended in 1993, three years after Shynah was born. The divorce resulted in Fulford getting custody of young Shynah.

Back then, Daly said, “I talk to Shynah four or five times a week, sometimes three times in one day.”

Now, however, Shynah is a grown-up lady running her own photography business under the name of ‘Changing Daly Photography.’

Daly’s second daughter, Sierra Lynn Daly, was born to Paulette Dean. But soon after Sierra was born, the couple separated.

Back in 2005, when Daly II was just a little boy of 2, John Daly, being the proud father of three children, stated, “I do try to say no to the kids. I don’t always succeed. I spoil them because I know I can. They can have whatever they want.”

More than two decades have passed since then. A few years back, in 2022, Daly shared, “All of my kids have just been outstanding.”

And recently, his son indeed made him proud with his antics on the greens.

How John Daly II is following his legendary father’s footsteps and making him proud

Growing up in a family where golf was a primary member, it looks like Daly II has inherited some of his legendary father’s genes. Showing some impressive golfing, he quickly became a nationally ranked golfer while in his teens. Things became utterly special when he took part in the 2020 Dye National Junior Invitational. After all, it was the same Crooked Stick Golf Club where Daly secured his maiden PGA Championship back in 1991.

Imago December 17, 2023, Orlando, Florida, USA: John Daly L and son, John Daly II on the 12th green during the final round of the 2023 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20231217_fap_w109_121 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Continuing the good work, Daly Junior had his first big break last year. Playing in the Southern Amateur Championship, the 22-year-old clinched the victory with a five-stroke advantage over his opponents. Immediately after the victory, his father could not resist extending his good wishes.

Taking to X, Daly termed himself a “Proud Daddy.” And he did have his reasons to be proud. When he started his final stretch at the Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Daly II was not in the lead. In fact, he was trailing by a couple of shots behind Garrett Endicott. But as time went by, Daly II’s class took over.

Coming from behind, the young golfer dropped six birdies alongside a couple of bogies to take home the win. This was only a continuation of his incredible performance in college. Back in 2024, Daly II took Arkansas by storm, emerging as their best golfer. Boasting a scoring average of 72.21, he led his team to a second successive Palmas de Mar Collegiate Championship victory.