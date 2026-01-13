How Much Did Brooks Koepka Earn From LIV Golf Before PGA Tour Return?

After four seasons away on the LIV Golf circuit, the five-time major winner is finally ready to step back onto familiar fairways. Brooks Koepka’s comeback has been made possible by the PGA Tour’s new Returning Member Program. While his return has already created quite a buzz, discussion around his earnings in LIV Golf is creating ripples.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back in 2022, Koepka made headlines when he left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. More so because that move came with a massive contract.

Reportedly, the deal was worth between $100 million and $120 million, instantly changing the direction of his career. Over time, prize money and bonuses were added on top of the base amount. And that took his total LIV earnings to around $165 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining in 2022, his LIV Golf official earnings were $5,172,500; on top of that, a bonus of $4,125,000 was added. In 2023, that amount almost doubled for Koepka.

According to Spotrac.com, his official individual earnings stood at $13,436,083, and his earnings from additional sources were $4,550,000. In 2024, however, that amount dipped.

While his official individual earnings were $11,393,375, his bonus was reduced to $2,122,550. In his final year with the Saudi-backed league, he earned a total of $5,616,131, out of which his official earnings were $962,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that financial security came at a cost.

Imago 2025 Amgen Irish Open, The K Club, Kildare 5/9/2025 Brooks Koepka Brooks Koepka 5/9/2025 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/TomxMaherx TEK_7864

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

By joining LIV, Koepka had to give up his PGA Tour membership. Years later, he chose to leave LIV and apply for a reinstatement under the PGA Tour. While he has been welcomed back by the PGA, it has resulted in chaos inside the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

This especially happened because many tour pros seemingly felt that they “missed out” on the opportunity of making money by switching to LIV.

Now, as Koepka finally returns to the PGA Tour, it indeed feels like the closing of a long and dramatic chapter in modern golf. However, one thing is clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

That LIV Golf gamble paid off handsomely, spiking his net worth to a level that made his return even more intriguing.

A look at Brooks Koepka’s endorsement and other earnings

While he has pocketed quite a handsome amount from the LIV Golf, Koepka also has other significant sources of income.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, the recently turned PGA Tour golfer boasts of prestigious endorsement partnerships with reputed companies like Nike, Rolex, NetJets, and Srixon. Not only that, but he also has a particular knack for diversifying his earnings in real estate.

Imago Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in

Pittsford, N.Y.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In 2018, Koepka bought a mansion on Jupiter Island, Florida. And while he purchased the property for $3.35 million, its estimated value now exceeds $15 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of all such mindful investments, the golfing icon has a total estimated net worth $60 million as of 2025.

Now, as Koepka has joined the PGA, he must be looking to up his game for this season because back in 2025, the 35-year-old had quite a rocky season.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Brooks Koepka fare in 2025?

Back in 2025, Koepka played in all four majors. But unfortunately, he struggled in all of them.

In the most shocking turn of events, the American golfer missed his cuts at the PGA Championships, the Masters, and the Open Championship. Thankfully, Koepka regained some of his form at The U.S. Championship.

Showing significant improvement, Koepka rounded off at Oakmont, tied for 12th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given below is the breakdown of Koepka’s LIV 2025 earnings.

LIV Golf Riyadh T33 $145,572 LIV Golf Adelaide T7 $470,500 LIV Golf Hong Kong T35 $145,333 LIV Golf Singapore 2nd $2,250,000 LIV Golf Miami T18 $250,000 LIV Golf Mexico City T30 $162,500 LIV Golf Korea T17 $260,000 LIV Golf Virginia T33 $148,200 LIV Golf Chicago T-29 $165,000 LIV Golf Dallas Withdrawn Typically would earn minimal or zero individual purse

Koepka is looking to start a new chapter in his life. Now, it remains to be seen how successful he will be in his second stint for the PGA.