How Much Did J.J. Spaun’s Caddie Earn From His First U.S. Open Win? Net Worth Explored

Somebody pinch us! Did that actually just happen? This year’s U.S. Open saw the unexpected: J.J. Spaun at the top. He wasn’t the fan favorite, but his performance shocked everyone. Who would’ve thought a player with only one PGA Tour win could conquer Oakmont? But what does this win mean for him? Emotionally, yes, it’s a very big moment. The first major is always special.

“I never thought I would be here holding this trophy. I’ve always had aspirations and dreams, but I never knew what my ceiling was. I never knew how good I could be. But I’m just proud I’ve been resilient in my career and pushed through a lot of things. I’m just trying to be the best golfer I can be. I was happy to display that today at Oakmont,” he shared post-winning. But how does this financially benefit him?

Spaun earned $4,300,000 in prize money. All thanks to his 1-under-par finish. And it doesn’t stop at the money. Spaun now earns a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open, a five-year PGA Tour card, and an automatic entry to other majors for the upcoming few years. This win wasn’t just Spaun’s. It belongs to his caddie, Mark Carens, as well. What does he get for his hard-earned contribution?

Caddies often receive up to 10% of their players’ winnings, especially for a major win. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie took home $430,000 after his U.S. Open triumph. Given Spaun’s identical winner’s payout, Carens is expected to earn a similar amount. For a caddie, a major win is a career milestone. It brings industry recognition, greater opportunities, and a legacy tied to one of the game’s biggest stages.

Mark Carens joined J.J. Spaun in April 2021, leading to the golfer’s 2022 Valero Texas Open win. Their chemistry was evident at the 2025 PLAYERS Championship, where Carens’ advice—“Let’s stay in the moment”—helped Spaun force a playoff with Rory McIlroy.

Indeed, this was a combined effort, so the celebration also had to be that way, right?

How did J.J. Spaun and his closest ones react to the win?

“IT’S YOURS NOW, J.J.! RAISE IT HIGH!” That’s what the official U.S. Open page posted, along with a video of Spaun, overwhelmed with emotion. He kissed the trophy not once, but twice, holding it high with eyes full of pride and disbelief. He hugged his caddie like never before; it was pure, unfiltered happiness. His family, too, was there.

Spaun’s wife, Melody Spaun, watched from the gallery, holding their youngest daughter in her arms, smiling with pure joy as Spaun made the winning putt. The moment he walked off the green, he went straight to them, hugging and kissing his wife and eldest daughter. He also carried his daughter up the steps after winning. The couple has been together since college and has shared every step of his professional journey—from early Tour struggles to injury setbacks and now, a major title. Melody has always kept a low profile, but her presence and support behind the scenes have never gone unnoticed.

Talking about that winning putt, Spaun called himself the luckiest person. “100 percent, at least in my mind. Just to finish it off like that is just a dream. You watch other people do it. You see the Tiger chip, you see Nick Taylor’s putt, you see crazy moments. To have my own moment like that at this championship, I’ll never forget this moment or the rest of my life,” he shared when asked if he’s the “luckiest guy in the world after what happened these last four days?”

He’s no longer just a name on the leaderboard; he’s a major champion. It is exciting to see what the future holds for Spaun!