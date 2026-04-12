How Much Did Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Earn From His 2026 Masters Win? PGA Tour Bagman’s Net Worth Explored

The 2026 Masters offered a record $22.5 million prize purse, and Rory McIlroy will take home the biggest share. But the story of payouts at Augusta goes beyond just the winner. For the man who carried McIlroy’s bag all four rounds, Sunday’s bogey-par finish meant more than just a place in history.

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Harry Diamond, who is both McIlroy’s caddie and childhood friend, is expected to earn about $450,000 from the $4.5 million winner’s check. That’s more than the $420,000 he made when McIlroy won in 2025. On Tour, caddies usually get 10% of the winner’s prize, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 5% for making the cut. These deals aren’t set by contracts. Instead, the numbers are agreed on quietly before the tournament begins.

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