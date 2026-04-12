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How Much Did Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Earn From His 2026 Masters Win? PGA Tour Bagman’s Net Worth Explored

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 12, 2026 | 7:31 PM EDT

HomeGolf

How Much Did Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Earn From His 2026 Masters Win? PGA Tour Bagman’s Net Worth Explored

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 12, 2026 | 7:31 PM EDT

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The 2026 Masters offered a record $22.5 million prize purse, and Rory McIlroy will take home the biggest share. But the story of payouts at Augusta goes beyond just the winner. For the man who carried McIlroy’s bag all four rounds, Sunday’s bogey-par finish meant more than just a place in history.

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Harry Diamond, who is both McIlroy’s caddie and childhood friend, is expected to earn about $450,000 from the $4.5 million winner’s check. That’s more than the $420,000 he made when McIlroy won in 2025. On Tour, caddies usually get 10% of the winner’s prize, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 5% for making the cut. These deals aren’t set by contracts. Instead, the numbers are agreed on quietly before the tournament begins.

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Abhijit Raj

1,257 Articles

Abhijit Raj is a seasoned Golf writer at EssentiallySports known for blending traditional reporting with a modern, digital-first approach to engage today’s audience. A published fiction author and creative technologist, Abhijit brings over 17 years of analytical thinking and storytelling expertise to his work, crafting compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and technologies. He contributes regularly to the flagship Essentially Golf newsletter, offering weekly insights into the evolving landscape of professional golf. In addition to his sports journalism, Abhijit is a multidisciplinary creative with achievements in AI music composition, visual storytelling using AI tools, and poetry. His work spans multiple languages and reflects a deep interest in the intersection of technology, culture, and human experience. Abhijit’s unique voice and editorial precision make him a distinctive presence in golf media, where he continues to sharpen his craft through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program.

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