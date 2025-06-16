How Much Do Caddies Make on PGA Tour in 2025?

To put it bluntly, there is no game of golf without caddies. These people aren’t just bagmen, they’re the golfer’s sole supporter on the field. PGA Tour caddies are the unsung heroes of the game, providing invaluable support to golfers throughout tournaments. In essence, a good caddie is part psychologist, and part chess master, making them indispensable to a golfer’s success. So, how much do they get for their contributions? Well, a fair price!

Caddies’ earnings vary greatly depending on their golfer’s performance and the specific agreement between the two. Typically, PGA Tour caddies earn a base salary ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 per tournament, plus a percentage of their golfer’s winnings. This percentage usually stands at 5% for making the cut, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 10% for a tournament win.

Take, for instance, Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, who banked an estimated $5.2 million in a single season, thanks to Scheffler’s $62 million in on-course earnings. Bryan Kopsick, Ben Silverman’s caddie, earned $149,007.92 in 2024, including $101,007.92 from Silverman’s prize money and $48,000 in base salary. However, after deducting travel expenses of around $50,000, Kopsick’s net earnings came out to be just under $100,000. The top caddies can earn millions, while average caddies might make around $75,000 per year from prize money alone, with some earning up to $100,000 to $150,000 between weekly pay and winnings.

