The PGA TOUR’s biggest names make headlines for their wins, their status and, increasingly, the millions of dollars they earn along the way. But for the players trying to join them, professional golf looks very different. Before there is a PGA TOUR paycheck, there are entry fees to pay, flights and hotels to book, caddies to cover, and an entire season to finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those chasing a PGA TOUR card, simply getting the opportunity to play can cost thousands of dollars. And even after reaching the Korn Ferry Tour, there is no guaranteed salary to fall back on. Every tournament becomes a balance between prize money earned and the cost of getting there.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, how much does it actually cost to chase a PGA TOUR card in 2026? And how has that cost changed over the years?

Ways into the PGA Tour

Let’s begin with the basics. For 2027, there are three ways to earn:

The Korn Ferry Tour: Top 20 players on the season-long points list earn cards.

The DP World Tour: The top 10 from that tour, formerly the European Tour, earn cards.

Q School. The top five finishers at Final Stage are eligible to earn cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the three routes, the Korn Ferry Tour is the main road. And over the course of years, the number of cards awarded has been changed too. It started with only five in 1990, ten in 1992, increasing to 15 in 1997, 20 in 2003, and 25 in 2007. It reached 30 in 2023, then fell back to 20 in 2025.

That being said, Q School remains the longest road. It is also where the first bills start to show up.

First costs of chasing a PGA tour card

Qualifying school has four stages, and each one costs fees to enroll. Most players don’t skip any stage because you only get to skip ahead if you have status from somewhere else. Here’s how the stages work and what each one pays out.

First stage: the medalists earn PGA Tour Americas membership.

Second stage: the medalists can earn Korn Ferry Tour status.

Final stage: five players get PGA Tour cards, and the next 40 get Korn Ferry Tour status.

Naturally, these stages also come with official fees. As for 2026, here is the breakdown for members and non-members:

Stage Non-member Member Pre-Qualifying $3,000 (plus $3,000 more if you advance) n/a First $5,500 $4,500 Second $5,000 $4,000 Final $4,500 $3,500

Adding up, a non-member who plays every stage will have to pay $21,000 in fees alone. A non-member starting at the First Stage pays $15,000, while a member can get it reduced to $12,000.

Now, notably, these fees are the same as in 2025, but none of these include flights, hotels, rental cars, or a caddy for each stage. In fact, applicants must also declare that they can support themselves for a full year, which indicates the cost required to maintain the lifestyle.

As for the reward in the end, it is tough. The Final Stage pays at least $15,000 to each of the top 45 players and ties from a $1.25 million purse. A player who spends the better part of $21,000 and survives four stages is at best handed a ticket to the Korn Ferry Tour.

After Q-School, getting onto the Korn Ferry Tour definitely solves the access problem. It, however, creates a cash flow problem. That is, there is no stipend, so prize money is the only income. In 2025, an average player earned about $112,560 before any expenses.

Take James Nicholas’s published 2025 costs, for example. Golf.com broke down his expenditure for the year, which came to a total of $159,909 and included:

Caddie: $58,000

Lodging: $27,747

Flights: $17,036

Food: $12,809

Everything else (coaching, rental cars, entry fees, trainer, a video team): $35,317.

Nicholas, for example, earned $255,058 in 2025, including $173,507 from tour prize money. Out of that, he cleared roughly $104,000 before taxes. The rest came from outside income. On the Korn Ferry prize money alone, he finished only about $22,600 ahead of his costs, and that was a good year for him.

Why the prize money looks bigger

The average player’s prize money alone cannot guarantee to cover bills like these, and hence staying in profit is at times difficult unless someone else is paying. In addition to that, the fields are not small, and the pay is top-heavy. In simpler words, the money is concentrated among the top finishers, and a bigger pool means little to the players who finish later.

Ben Griffin, for one, knows how fast the bill stacks up. Speaking to Golf Monthly, he shared his struggles, explaining that qualifying on the mini tours can alone mean $5,000 or more in entry fees, plus travel, practice rounds, carts, rental cars, and meals.

“You can get to $17,000 of debt in a month easily,” he said. And it’s a situation Griffin faced himself too. In 2021, Griffin quit and went into mortgage sales to help him sustain himself, and he was about $20,000 in debt when he came back to golf. A sponsor, however, eventually stepped in and helped him clear the debt.

While Griffin had a sponsor pulling him through the financial troubles, most players do not have that. Kurt Slattery, for one, had reached the John Deere Classic in 2017 on his eighth Monday qualifying attempt. However, he then missed the cut. Since he had no further PGA Tour starts or guarantees to build on, he had to quit and now caddies.

What PGA Tour card gets you

That being said, if the costs are this high and odds are this poor, why do players keep playing? Well, because the PGA Tour card changes what golf is.

A card means exempt status, with guaranteed access to full-field events, and that means they no longer have to qualify on Monday for a chance to play. Top players have a ladder above that. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings earn exempt status for The Players and all full-field events. Moreover, the top 50 advanced to the BMW Championship and qualified for all eight signature events in 2026.

Conclusion

Put it all together, and chasing a PGA Tour card is roughly $165,000 in a single year. That comes down to approximately $12,000 to $21,000 in Q-School fees, plus around $150,000 to play a full Korn Ferry Tour season. Against that, the average player there earned about $112,560 in prize money last year, so sponsors, family, or savings have to cover the gap.