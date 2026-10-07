How Much Money Did Jon Rahm Make With LIV Golf in His 3 Years Before Shock Exit?

In late 2023, less than a year after winning the Masters, Jon Rahm went on live television and revealed he was leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. He declined to name a price, although talk of a nine-figure package filled the sports pages. This week, his lawyer stood before a bankruptcy judge and said he is leaving the league. The distance between what he has been paid and what he was promised defines Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf earnings.

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Across three seasons, Rahm has won more than $100 million on the course, according to The New York Times. Reports say the league still owes him at least as much, between just over $100 million and roughly $150 million, based on his original contract. His exit therefore leaves two balances: a large one already in his pocket and a reportedly similar one stuck in court.

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The collected balance came from winning. Rahm took LIV’s season-long individual title in 2024, which came with an $18 million bonus, and he won it again in 2025 for the same amount. He completed a third title at LIV New York in August 2026, though that one paid a $6 million bonus. The title goes to whoever finishes the full season on top, so one hot week was never enough to earn it.

That dominance kept the total climbing right through his final season.

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The scale looks even larger beside his earlier career. From turning pro in 2016 until he left in December 2023, he collected about $55 million in official PGA Tour prize money, or about $77 million counting bonuses. Three LIV seasons have paid more than $100 million on the course, more than his entire PGA Tour career by either measure.

Forbes ranked him first among golf’s highest earners for 2026, estimating $111 million over the twelve months to June: $101 million on the course and $10 million from endorsements, appearance fees and licensing. The $101 million on-course figure isn’t all prize money and bonuses. About $50 million of it is his LIV contract guarantee.

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Before he signed, Forbes had him 28th on its 2023 athletes list. A year later he was second, and he’s been the top-earning golfer on its list in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The Part He Has Not Collected

Prize money is the part anyone can watch being earned. The rest sits inside a contract reported at $300 million to $350 million, signed when he joined. Reports say part of it was paid up front, and most of the balance fell late in the deal, so a large share was still owed when the league’s finances began to crack.

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LIV’s bankruptcy filing lists Rahm’s contract as its largest unsecured claim, at about $7.47 million. That covers only the past-due third-quarter payments. The guaranteed money still owed to him going forward is handled separately.

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The cracks appeared when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its backing. LIV filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 8, and BC Partners committed up to $300 million to fund the restructuring, subject to court approval. The slimmed-down league is being called LIV 2.0, and its terms are the reason Rahm is leaving.

Even a successful rebuild might not pay him in cash. Under the LIV 2.0 term sheet, players would own 52.5 percent of the league and receive signing bonuses, and one report said what he is owed might be paid as ownership stakes. A stake is worth only what the rebuilt league ends up being worth, so it is a riskier way to be paid than cash.

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Rahm weighed those terms himself. His attorney told the court that he reviewed the proposal independently, judged it unacceptable, and would not join. He had earlier turned down a chance to return to the PGA Tour, so he stayed and played out the LIV season despite the shaky finances.

That refusal left his contract in a unique position. LIV has asked the court to reject its player contracts, and Sergio Garcia has already been released, yet Rahm’s is the only deal held back for a later hearing, on November 5. The two sides are working toward a separation agreement by October 15, and its wording will set the terms for whatever he is still due.

His playing options hang on the same paperwork. The PGA Tour says he remains under LIV contract and cannot be a member, and its chief, Brian Rolapp, has said talks can’t begin until players are out of their contracts. Under the Tour’s precedent for players leaving LIV, a one-year suspension from his last event, he could return in late August 2027. Europe is more open: a May settlement lets him play DP World Tour events and keeps him eligible for the 2027 Ryder Cup, though he must still make the required starts, and the tour has reportedly said it will reinstate fines for conflicting events.

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Until then, nobody knows how much of the unpaid money he will see or whether it will come as cash. The more than $100 million he won on the course is only part of what LIV has paid him.