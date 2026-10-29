How Much Money Did Sergio Garcia Make With LIV Golf Before Returning to DP World Tour?

Sergio Garcia spent four years being paid like a man who no longer needed a scoreboard, then walked away from the guaranteed money to chase one that still matters. He banked roughly $38.5 million in LIV Golf prize money, plus a signing fee reported near $40 million, and on Thursday confirmed he is trading that ledger for the 2027 DP World Tour.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A Fireballs captain goes home

Garcia, 46, announced on social media Thursday that “next season I’ll be playing on the DP World Tour,” calling the European circuit home again and leaving the door open to a PGA Tour return—and to the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027. His exit followed a request to a bankruptcy judge to terminate his LIV contract after the league filed for Chapter 11 in September, making him the most decorated name yet in an exodus that has included Jon Rahm.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Spotrac shows he collected

Spotrac’s ledger totals $38,526,427 across four seasons: $29,301,427 in individual payouts, $7,875,000 in team payouts and a $1,350,000 team championship bonus. The individual champion bonus column is empty every year — he won tournaments, never the season title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season Individual Team Team bonus Total 2022 $3,357,785 $2,000,000 $750,000 $6,107,785 2023 $6,191,833 $2,250,000 $300,000 $8,741,833 2024 $12,947,143 $1,375,000 $300,000 $14,622,143 2025 $6,804,666 $2,250,000 — $9,054,666 Total $29,301,427 $7,875,000 $1,350,000 $38,526,427

The 2024 spike came from $2.25 million runner-up finishes at Mayakoba and Miami plus $4.75 million for winning Andalucía. His 2025 total rested on a single Hong Kong victory worth $4.75 million—more than his entire 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why other outlets report larger totals

Spotrac counts prize money only and stops at 2025. Golfweek puts his five-season LIV earnings at $45,947,915, a figure that includes the 2026 season, while National Club Golfer lists $52,851,979 across 61 events. None of those include the signing fee, reported at about $40 million in 2022 and never confirmed by Garcia or LIV. Prize money plus fee approximates $86 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotrac’s career total of $95,408,252 combines $45,260,113 from PGA Tour play, $38,526,427 from LIV, and $11,621,712 from majors. Those buckets overlap—majors at Augusta and the PGA Championship are also tour-sanctioned—so treat it as gross cash, not an additive figure.

The fee to come back

Returning was not free. Garcia resigned his DP World Tour membership in May 2023, then paid fines reported at more than £1 million ($1.33 million) for playing conflicting events to regain his card for 2025. He lost it again after falling short of the appearance minimum, and has since made five DP World Tour starts — one more than the four required—to satisfy the rule for 2027. Total cost of eligibility: roughly one LIV runner-up cheque.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rules still bite: tour policy bars anyone who declined membership or missed minimum event obligations from serving as Ryder Cup captain or vice-captain, so the captaincy path stays closed even as the playing path reopens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where the money went

His off-course work explains why the LIV payday outranked his major record in those years.

The Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation, running since 2002, has donated more than $2 million and stages Fore Kids ATX in Austin, which Garcia says raised around $7 million in three years.

His design practice grew from consulting at TPC San Antonio to his own layouts at Aranya in China, Mayakoba in Mexico, and Comporta in Portugal.

Fireballs GC, a team he captained from 2022, built a commercial identity that travels with him regardless of the tour.

That is what the money buys: a 46-year-old choosing a schedule on merit rather than on guaranteed cheques. Garcia says he will “work my tail off for every chance I can get at more Majors” and to “make that Ryder Cup team.” Whether the golf cooperates is open. Whether the money does is settled.