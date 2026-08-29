How Much Money Nelly Korda & Co. Will Earn at FM Championship 2026: Full Prize Money Breakdown

The FM Championship is still one of the newer additions to the LPGA Tour calendar. It was first played in 2024 at TPC Boston, where Haeran Ryu beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff to win the inaugural title. At that point, the tournament was a new event trying to carve out a place on an LPGA schedule that was already full of long-running tournaments. Three editions in, it has gone from an untested newcomer to one of the highest-paying non-major stops on tour, and this year’s purse makes that climb obvious.

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In its debut year, the FM Championship put up a purse of $3.8 million, with $570,000 going to the winner. That number climbed in 2025, reaching $4.1 million. Miranda Wang, that year’s champion, took home $615,000 for her first LPGA Tour win. Between the two years, the purse and the winner’s check both grew by about 7.9 percent, a solid jump for only the second time the event had been played.

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The growth hasn’t slowed down, and this year’s edition continues that trajectory.

The FM championship purse is set at $4.4 million, with the winner walking away with $660,000. That marks yet another increase of 7.3% from last year, continuing a deliberate growth.

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Moreover, this year’s field is stacked with Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, and Lottie Woad to headline the 144-player lineup. It also includes 14 of the season’s 15 winners.

Here’s a total breakdown of how the money will be split across the field.

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Position Prize Money 1 $660,000 2 $415,033 3 $301,076 4 $232,906 5 $187,463 6 $153,379 7 $128,384 8 $112,479 9 $101,117 10 $92,028 11 $85,209 12 $79,527 13 $74,528 14 $69,985 15 $65,894 16 $62,259 17 $59,081 18 $56,353 19 $54,080 20 $52,262 21 $50,447 22 $48,626 23 $46,811 24 $44,991 25 $43,402 26 $41,813 27 $40,219 28 $38,627 29 $37,038 30 $35,675 31 $34,310 32 $32,947 33 $31,584 34 $30,219 35 $29,085 36 $27,949 37 $26,815 38 $25,676 39 $24,539 40 $23,632 41 $22,724 42 $21,816 43 $20,904 44 $19,996 45 $19,315 46 $18,631 47 $17,949 48 $17,268 49 $16,587 50 $15,905 51 $15,453 52 $14,998 53 $14,540 54 $14,090 55 $13,632 56 $13,177 57 $12,725 58 $12,270 59 $11,817 60 $11,362 61 $11,136 62 $10,904 63 $10,681 64 $10,454 65 $10,223

Beyond the prize money, the winner can earn up to 500 Race to the CME Globe points with Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points. The winner will also be entitled to a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.

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Interesting Story You Must Know About The FM Championship

FM Global didn’t just show up and sponsor a golf tournament for a year and walk away. When it signed on as title sponsor in 2024, it committed to five years, and the purse was set to climb every year on the way to five million dollars by 2028. This year’s $4.4 million is just where things stand right now, not the finish line.

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There’s more to this deal than golf and prize money. FM has connected its sponsorship to programs that help women and students get into education and careers in STEM, which lines up with what the LPGA has been pushing for as well. Players noticed the effort too, naming the FM Championship the LPGA’s tournament of the year in 2025.

At this rate, next year’s purse should land somewhere near $4.7 million, one more step toward the $5 million mark FM committed to for 2028. The numbers are the clearest sign yet that this event isn’t going anywhere.