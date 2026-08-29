How Much Money Nelly Korda & Co. Will Earn at FM Championship 2026: Full Prize Money Breakdown

The FM Championship is still one of the newer additions to the LPGA Tour calendar. It was first played in 2024 at TPC Boston, where Haeran Ryu beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff to win the inaugural title. At that point, the tournament was a new event trying to carve out a place on an LPGA schedule that was already full of long-running tournaments. Three editions in, it has gone from an untested newcomer to one of the highest-paying non-major stops on tour, and this year’s purse makes that climb obvious.
In its debut year, the FM Championship put up a purse of $3.8 million, with $570,000 going to the winner. That number climbed in 2025, reaching $4.1 million. Miranda Wang, that year’s champion, took home $615,000 for her first LPGA Tour win. Between the two years, the purse and the winner’s check both grew by about 7.9 percent, a solid jump for only the second time the event had been played.
The growth hasn’t slowed down, and this year’s edition continues that trajectory.
The FM championship purse is set at $4.4 million, with the winner walking away with $660,000. That marks yet another increase of 7.3% from last year, continuing a deliberate growth.
Moreover, this year’s field is stacked with Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, and Lottie Woad to headline the 144-player lineup. It also includes 14 of the season’s 15 winners.
Here’s a total breakdown of how the money will be split across the field.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$660,000
|2
|$415,033
|3
|$301,076
|4
|$232,906
|5
|$187,463
|6
|$153,379
|7
|$128,384
|8
|$112,479
|9
|$101,117
|10
|$92,028
|11
|$85,209
|12
|$79,527
|13
|$74,528
|14
|$69,985
|15
|$65,894
|16
|$62,259
|17
|$59,081
|18
|$56,353
|19
|$54,080
|20
|$52,262
|21
|$50,447
|22
|$48,626
|23
|$46,811
|24
|$44,991
|25
|$43,402
|26
|$41,813
|27
|$40,219
|28
|$38,627
|29
|$37,038
|30
|$35,675
|31
|$34,310
|32
|$32,947
|33
|$31,584
|34
|$30,219
|35
|$29,085
|36
|$27,949
|37
|$26,815
|38
|$25,676
|39
|$24,539
|40
|$23,632
|41
|$22,724
|42
|$21,816
|43
|$20,904
|44
|$19,996
|45
|$19,315
|46
|$18,631
|47
|$17,949
|48
|$17,268
|49
|$16,587
|50
|$15,905
|51
|$15,453
|52
|$14,998
|53
|$14,540
|54
|$14,090
|55
|$13,632
|56
|$13,177
|57
|$12,725
|58
|$12,270
|59
|$11,817
|60
|$11,362
|61
|$11,136
|62
|$10,904
|63
|$10,681
|64
|$10,454
|65
|$10,223
Beyond the prize money, the winner can earn up to 500 Race to the CME Globe points with Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points. The winner will also be entitled to a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.
Interesting Story You Must Know About The FM Championship
FM Global didn’t just show up and sponsor a golf tournament for a year and walk away. When it signed on as title sponsor in 2024, it committed to five years, and the purse was set to climb every year on the way to five million dollars by 2028. This year’s $4.4 million is just where things stand right now, not the finish line.
There’s more to this deal than golf and prize money. FM has connected its sponsorship to programs that help women and students get into education and careers in STEM, which lines up with what the LPGA has been pushing for as well. Players noticed the effort too, naming the FM Championship the LPGA’s tournament of the year in 2025.
At this rate, next year’s purse should land somewhere near $4.7 million, one more step toward the $5 million mark FM committed to for 2028. The numbers are the clearest sign yet that this event isn’t going anywhere.