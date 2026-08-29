Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

How Much Money Nelly Korda & Co. Will Earn at FM Championship 2026: Full Prize Money Breakdown

google_perference

Add us on Google

Roshni Dhawan

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 29, 2026 | 3:23 PM EDT

HomeGolf

How Much Money Nelly Korda & Co. Will Earn at FM Championship 2026: Full Prize Money Breakdown

google_perference

Add us on Google

Roshni Dhawan

Share:

Link Copied!

Aug 29, 2026 | 3:23 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The FM Championship is still one of the newer additions to the LPGA Tour calendar. It was first played in 2024 at TPC Boston, where Haeran Ryu beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff to win the inaugural title. At that point, the tournament was a new event trying to carve out a place on an LPGA schedule that was already full of long-running tournaments. Three editions in, it has gone from an untested newcomer to one of the highest-paying non-major stops on tour, and this year’s purse makes that climb obvious.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its debut year, the FM Championship put up a purse of $3.8 million, with $570,000 going to the winner. That number climbed in 2025, reaching $4.1 million. Miranda Wang, that year’s champion, took home $615,000 for her first LPGA Tour win. Between the two years, the purse and the winner’s check both grew by about 7.9 percent, a solid jump for only the second time the event had been played.

ADVERTISEMENT

The growth hasn’t slowed down, and this year’s edition continues that trajectory.

The FM championship purse is set at $4.4 million, with the winner walking away with $660,000. That marks yet another increase of 7.3% from last year, continuing a deliberate growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, this year’s field is stacked with Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, and Lottie Woad to headline the 144-player lineup. It also includes 14 of the season’s 15 winners.

Here’s a total breakdown of how the money will be split across the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

PositionPrize Money
1$660,000
2$415,033
3$301,076
4$232,906
5$187,463
6$153,379
7$128,384
8$112,479
9$101,117
10$92,028
11$85,209
12$79,527
13$74,528
14$69,985
15$65,894
16$62,259
17$59,081
18$56,353
19$54,080
20$52,262
21$50,447
22$48,626
23$46,811
24$44,991
25$43,402
26$41,813
27$40,219
28$38,627
29$37,038
30$35,675
31$34,310
32$32,947
33$31,584
34$30,219
35$29,085
36$27,949
37$26,815
38$25,676
39$24,539
40$23,632
41$22,724
42$21,816
43$20,904
44$19,996
45$19,315
46$18,631
47$17,949
48$17,268
49$16,587
50$15,905
51$15,453
52$14,998
53$14,540
54$14,090
55$13,632
56$13,177
57$12,725
58$12,270
59$11,817
60$11,362
61$11,136
62$10,904
63$10,681
64$10,454
65$10,223

Beyond the prize money, the winner can earn up to 500 Race to the CME Globe points with Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points. The winner will also be entitled to a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interesting Story You Must Know About The FM Championship

FM Global didn’t just show up and sponsor a golf tournament for a year and walk away. When it signed on as title sponsor in 2024, it committed to five years, and the purse was set to climb every year on the way to five million dollars by 2028. This year’s $4.4 million is just where things stand right now, not the finish line.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s more to this deal than golf and prize money. FM has connected its sponsorship to programs that help women and students get into education and careers in STEM, which lines up with what the LPGA has been pushing for as well. Players noticed the effort too, naming the FM Championship the LPGA’s tournament of the year in 2025.

At this rate, next year’s purse should land somewhere near $4.7 million, one more step toward the $5 million mark FM committed to for 2028. The numbers are the clearest sign yet that this event isn’t going anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT