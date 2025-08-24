How Much Will Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie Earn After Tour Championship 2025 Win?

It’s “a great attitude,” Tommy Fleetwood says, and “having a great frame of mind, make sure I’m telling myself all the right things and just commit to those things” that helped the Englishman clinch his first PGA Tour win in… 164 starts. So, forgive the fans for thinking Fleetwood’s Tour career is no longer “Close but no cigar,” as the pro described it earlier this week.

Fleetwood finished his Sunday round with -18 under for 68. Now, not only did Tommy Fleetwood grab his first Tour win at the TOUR Championship (iconic!), but he also banked a solid $10 million in winning prize money – that’s his biggest payday ever. But you know whose payday was huge, too? It’s Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie, Ian Finnis, one of Fleetwood’s oldest and closest friends.

Before we dig into how much Ian Finnis made, here’s the math behind it: the TOUR Championship had a total purse of $40 million, and the winner pockets $10 million. Typically, a tournament winner shells out 10% of their prize money to their caddie. That means Tommy Fleetwood’s bagman, Ian Finnis, is looking at a $1 million payday.

To put that into perspective, that’s more than some PGA Tour winners even make. Like at the Barracuda Championship, the most recent alternative event, winner Ryan Gerard took home $720,000. Regardless of how you look at it, it’s clear both Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Finnis walked out of East Lake with way more cash than when they showed up.

And every bit of that win was totally earned. Fleetwood crushed it, playing all his rounds in the 60s – he kicked things off with a blistering 64 on opening day, dropped a 63 on Friday, and closed strong with a 67 on Saturday. He battled back and forth with Patrick Cantlay for the lead a few times, but ultimately, the golf world was stoked he pulled it off.

Rory McIlroy was rooting for his friend and fellow pro Tommy Fleetwood

“I think it shows how great an attitude he has towards the game, how resilient he is. Look, everyone knows it’s… if he gets it done today, that would be amazing. I think we’d all love him to,” Rory McIlroy said following his Sunday round. “But if for some reason he doesn’t, I think we all know it’s only a matter of time. He’s playing so well. He’s been so consistent for so long. But look, I really hope he gets it done today.”

Tommy Fleetwood had a crazy winless streak going on despite racking up an impressive 44 top-10 finishes on the Tour. And even McIlroy was a bit puzzled by this – how could someone with that many top-10s not have a win? But Fleetwood broke that streak at East Lake. And if you’re wondering who had the next highest number of top-10s without a win before Fleetwood’s big win, that’d be Brett Quigley with 34 top-10 finishes.

But Rory McIlroy wasn’t the only one cheering for Tommy Fleetwood. Other sports stars were totally hyped, too. Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark backed Fleetwood on Sunday, posting on X, “This has to be Fleetwood’s day.” And basketball legend LeBron James jumped on the Fleetwood hype train too, saying, “What a start so far by Fleetwood! Feels like today is the day,”

So, needless to say, it wasn’t just Fleetwood and his fans waiting for that win – other pros were rooting for him to grab that W.