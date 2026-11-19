The 1985 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills Country Club seemed destined to become a career-defining triumph for PGA Tour pro T.C. Chen. The young golfer dictated the pace of the tournament for three brilliant days before a single mistake altered his trajectory. One unconventional swing of a wedge destroyed his major championship dream and produced one of the most memorable collapses in professional golf.

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The 26-year-old from Taiwan arrived in Michigan swinging freely and immediately secured his place in golf history. During Thursday’s opening round, Chen struck a flawless 3-wood from 256 yards on the par-5 second hole to record the first albatross in U.S. Open competition. He finished that afternoon with a brilliant 65 to tie the competitive course record at Oakland Hills.

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Chen maintained his precision over the weekend to match the historic tournament scoring records for both 36 and 54 holes. He entered the final round holding a two-stroke advantage over 1978 champion Andy North. By the time he walked off the fourth green on Sunday, Chen had methodically stretched that margin to a commanding four-stroke lead.

The sequence that destroyed his title hopes began at the 457-yard, par-4 fifth hole. Chen pulled his approach shot slightly right, burying his golf ball deep in the notorious U.S. Open rough just short of the green. Rather than playing a safe pitch to guarantee a bogey, he aggressively attempted to land a delicate wedge near a tight front pin location.

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His ball barely moved on that first recovery attempt, and the dense grass ensnared his clubhead during the very next swing. As the wedge released through the thick turf, it struck the airborne ball a second time at thigh height before sending it onto the fringe. Under the strict USGA rules of the era, the accidental double-hit cost Chen the stroke itself along with a mandatory one-stroke penalty.

Unsettled by the bizarre sequence, Chen chipped past the hole, missed an eight-foot putt, and walked away with a devastating quadruple-bogey 8. In a span of ten minutes, his entire four-stroke advantage disappeared completely. The shaken leader proceeded to drop shots on each of the next three holes, falling three strokes behind North before making the turn.

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Despite mounting a resilient charge on the back nine, Chen three-putted the 17th hole for a crucial bogey and finished one stroke behind North in a three-way tie for second place. Chen later captured the 1987 Los Angeles Open at Riviera and won 16 professional tournaments across Asia and Japan. However, the unforgettable events at Oakland Hills always defined his public legacy in the United States.

In a fascinating postscript, the specific penalty that ruined his U.S. Open dream no longer exists in the rulebook. Golf’s governing bodies updated the rules in 2019 to eliminate the extra penalty stroke for any accidental double-hit. Had that modern standard applied on that decisive Sunday in 1985, Chen would have tied North at the end of regulation, but he remains forever linked to the most famous quadruple bogey in championship history.