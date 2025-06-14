How Phil Mickelson Bagged $39,000 Despite 3 Straight Missed Cuts in Majors

When Phil Mickelson arrived at the 2025 U.S. Open, he was in the final year of his five-year exemption from his 2021 PGA Championship win. At Oakmont, where he faced a “high likelihood” of playing his last U.S. Open, things did not go well. After shooting a second-round 74 that left him 8 over, Mickelson missed the cut for the fourth consecutive time. This was his 11th attempt at completing his Grand Slam, following missed cuts at both the 2025 Masters and PGA Championship. While the runs have been tough, not everything worked against him, especially not financially.

Let’s start with the 2025 Masters. With fifty-three players qualifying at two-over, Mickelson’s second-round score of 74 left him at five-over for the tournament, leading to an earlier exit than he hoped. In his 32 Masters appearances, he missed the cut only four times and won the Green Jacket three times, which boosted his earnings. Before his 32nd start at Augusta National, he had already made $9,845,317. This year, even though he didn’t make the cut, he still received $25,000, as noted in the Masters’ updated purse.

Next was the 2025 PGA Championship, where Phil Mickelson missed the cut again. He struggled at Quail Hollow, shooting an eight-over 79 in the first round, signaling an early exit. He scored 72 in the second round but did not advance to the weekend. Despite missing the second consecutive cut, the two-time PGA Championship winner (2005, 2021) still earned $4,000 according to the PGA Championship purse.

Lastly, the 2025 U.S. Open. As mentioned earlier, Mickelson likely played his last U.S. Open at Oakmont this season with his 2021 PGA Championship exemption already expired. The Lefty scored 74 in both rounds and left the iconic course early. Despite this marking his fourth consecutive U.S. Open missed cut, Mickelson pocketed $10,000, as each 75 pros who missed the cut will receive $10,000. So, that brings Phil Mickelson’s total major earnings this season, despite missing the cuts, to $39,000! That’s quite a sum, undoubtedly. And, hey, if the recent conversations are right, Mickelson is looking for other ways to add weight to his bank account.

Phil Mickelson is looking at content creation to add weight to his wallet

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson announced that he is dedicating himself to his own YouTube channel. This particular idea came after he took part in a “handful of videos” in the last few months. He revealed this plan in a YouTube video where he competed in a match against suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan, as reported by Nick Piastowski of GOLF. And as per Bryson DeChambeau’s latest comments, it looks like Mickelson is getting serious about it, keeping in mind his insane social media following (over 800k on X!).

At a recent press conference for the 2025 U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau was asked if any of his fellow golfers had sought his advice on starting a YouTube channel. He noted that Phil Mickelson has been particularly proactive, stating, “Phil has been one of the only ones to do that… He sees that as also a viable option for commercialization, the future, inspiration, education, and entertainment.” DeChambeau emphasized their collaboration, mentioning, “It’s so funny because he’s taught me a bunch in short game… I’m like, ‘All right, here’s something we do for our channel that makes it a little more interesting.’”

Mickelson’s enthusiasm for content creation aligns with his desire to inspire the next generation of golfers. DeChambeau shared advice he provided Mickelson for his YouTube channel, emphasizing the importance of authenticity: “You can be yourself. You have that creative control to be yourself.” And then DeChambeau added one surprising factor: “Listen to the people in the comments section.”

Mickelson’s engaging personality has already resonated with fans, as seen in his humorous Mizzen+Main commercial, making these tips particularly relevant as he embarks on his content creation journey. What do you think of Phil Mickelson’s run this season now?