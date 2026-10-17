How the 1974 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Became Golf’s Infamous ‘Massacre’

The 1974 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, tested the world’s best golfers like few championships before it. Even legends like Jack Nicklaus struggled to control their shots, while the course punished even the tiniest of mistakes. The tournament became infamous for its thick rough, slick greens, and extraordinarily high scores. However, it also produced a remarkable champion in Hale Irwin, whose patience and composure proved decisive on one of golf’s most demanding courses.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A Championship of Survival

Winged Foot’s West Course was a formidable challenge from the opening hole. Thick rough made finding and advancing the ball difficult, while narrow landing areas demanded accuracy off the tee. Fast, sloping greens added more problems, turning routine putts into tests of precision and nerve. Players who missed fairways often had little choice but to play conservatively, while even those who reached the greens struggled to control their putts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening round revealed the course’s brutality. Gary Player shot an even-par 70 to lead, but 44 players recorded 80 or worse. No one broke par that day, establishing the championship’s punishing tone.

The controversy surrounding Winged Foot also stemmed from Johnny Miller’s extraordinary 1973 U.S. Open performance. Miller had shot a final-round 63 at Oakmont to claim the title, raising questions about whether the championship had become too easy for elite golfers. Some players believed the USGA responded by making Winged Foot excessively difficult. Critics repeatedly blamed Miller himself for creating the brutal conditions that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Sandy Tatum, the USGA official overseeing the championship setup, denied that Miller’s performance influenced his decisions. Tatum maintained that his objective was to identify the best player through a demanding test of golf, rather than embarrass competitors. Whether the previous year’s remarkable scoring influenced the setup remains debated, but Winged Foot certainly delivered a stern examination of professional golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the tournament’s most memorable moments involved Jack Nicklaus. During the opening round, Nicklaus putted on the first green, only to watch his ball gather speed on the slick slope and roll off the putting surface. The incident demonstrated just how difficult the greens were to manage, even for a player of his exceptional ability.

Other strange incidents added to the championship’s reputation. A car reportedly drove across the first green before the second round without causing discernible damage. Meanwhile, a spectator suffered serious dental injuries after being struck in the face by a tee shot. These episodes became enduring stories from a tournament that seemed determined to produce unforgettable moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hale Irwin’s Triumph Amid the Chaos

While several prominent golfers struggled, Hale Irwin approached the challenge with remarkable discipline. At 29, he lacked Arnold Palmer’s celebrity and Nicklaus’s established major-winning reputation, but he possessed the patience required to survive Winged Foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irwin understood that attacking every hole aggressively would be counterproductive. Instead, he focused on avoiding costly mistakes, accepting difficult situations, and capitalizing on opportunities as they appeared.

The final round brought further drama. Tom Watson led during the day but struggled badly, shooting 79. Irwin remained in contention as the leaderboard shifted, while Forrest Fezler emerged as a serious challenger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irwin won the championship with nerves and precision on the closing holes. Bogeys at the 15th and 16th left him vulnerable, with Fezler closing the gap. On the 17th, Irwin recovered from the rough and made a crucial 10-foot putt to steady his position.

Then came the defining shot. On the 18th, Irwin struck a superb 2-iron approach that finished around 20 feet from the hole. Under immense pressure, he followed with two putts to complete the round.

Irwin finished seven over par, 287, two strokes ahead of Fezler. The victory marked his first of three U.S. Open titles, with further championships following in 1979 and 1990. His performance demonstrated that success at Winged Foot depended less on spectacular scoring than on resilience, discipline and sound decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1974 U.S. Open continues to provoke debate about how difficult a major championship should be. Supporters of the setup argue it rewarded accuracy and punished mistakes, while critics believe the conditions pushed the limits of fairness. Yet the tournament’s legacy extends beyond that controversy. Nicklaus’s wayward putt, the deep rough, the bizarre incidents, and Irwin’s composed finish created a championship that remains vivid decades later.

Ultimately, the Massacre at Winged Foot became infamous because it exposed the vulnerabilities of even the world’s greatest golfers. Its brutal conditions transformed routine shots into struggles and made par feel like an achievement. But the championship also revealed the qualities that define a great competitor. Hale Irwin didn’t conquer Winged Foot through overwhelming brilliance; he succeeded by adapting to its demands and keeping his composure when others faltered.

The 1974 U.S. Open remains a powerful reminder that golf’s greatest tests are not always about shooting the lowest scores. Sometimes, they are about surviving the toughest conditions—and finding wins when almost nothing comes easily.