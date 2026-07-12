How Tiger Woods Is Still Earning Millions Despite His Golf Career Coming to a Stop

When most fans think of golf, they can’t overlook icons like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, or Arnold Palmer. Alongside dominating the golf course, Tiger Woods has forged a flourishing financial empire. The 15-time major championship winner is the world’s richest golfer despite not teeing competitively since missing the cut at Royal Troon in July 2024. A major career halt with the DUI car crash and rehabilitation slowed Woods further in 2026, but his business ventures continue to fire on all cylinders.

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Forbes currently puts Tiger Woods’ net worth at $1.5 billion. The business magazine officially recognized him as a billionaire in 2022, making him the second active athlete at the time with that status, alongside basketball player LeBron James. The American has played 378 PGA Tour events and made the cut in 339 of them. He has earned close to $121 million in official prize money. His total pretax career earnings from golf, including bonuses and Players Impact Program payments, sit closer to $2 billion.

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However, approximately 90% of Woods’ fortune comes from off-course income rather than tournament checks. This week alone, Woods added an estimated $10 to 11 million to his growing fortune. That’s just one piece of a business empire that keeps growing while he recovers.

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Tiger Woods’ Earnings from Brand Sponsors

Woods has a long list of brand endorsement deals and partnerships. Nike remains the benchmark of all. Woods signed his first deal with the brand in 1996 for $40 million over five years. Across the full 27-year partnership, that relationship reportedly generated approximately $500 million to $600 million for Woods before the two sides parted ways in January 2024.

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After Nike, Woods has a longstanding relationship with TaylorMade. The brand has already supplied his clubs since 2017, and both expanded that tie-up in February 2024. Woods and TaylorMade jointly launched his apparel and footwear brand, Sun Day Red. The specific financial value of that arrangement hasn’t been disclosed, but Woods holds an ownership stake in the brand rather than a standard endorsement fee. Meaning his upside is tied to how well Sunday Red actually sells.

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Furthermore, Bridgestone Golf has been Tiger Woods’ sponsor since 2016, supplying his golf balls. The two extended their partnership in November 2020, though the deal’s value has never been made public.

His ventures go beyond fresh-cut grass, with Hero MotoCorp being one of the few sponsors listing a reported figure. The brand is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer that signed Woods for a four-year deal in December 2014, believed to be worth $6-8 million annually. The partnership has been extended twice since the original deal.

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The 50-year-old is also backed by Monster Energy. Its logo has been on Woods’ bag since December 2016, with the contract getting expanded in 2020 to cover its Hydro SuperSport range. Upper Deck is also one of Woods’ listed sponsors with exclusive cards and memorabilia rights since 2001.

2K Games signed with him in March 2021 for exclusive name and likeness rights in the PGA Tour 2K franchise. Woods has also served as an executive consultant for the brand. Last but not least, Insperity became his newest ambassador deal in 2025. It is tied into TGR Foundation events and his TGL team, the Jupiter Links.

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Tiger Woods’ Expanding Business Investments

Beyond brand endorsement and sponsorship, Woods has expanded his profile as an entrepreneur and an angel investor.

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Woods founded TMRW Sports in 2022. According to Tracxn, it is his biggest investment, with total funding estimated at $82.9M. He founded the company with Rory McIlroy and media executive Mike McCarley, and the company launched TGL in 2025. It is the tech-driven indoor golf league playing out of a SoFi Center. TMRW is valued at around $500 million following its last raise and has since been tapped to help operate the NFL’s new professional flag football league.

TGL used Full Swing as its golf simulator brand and has been Woods’ most lucrative bet yet. He invested in 2015 and later added to his position, building a stake reported between 1% and 2%. In July 2026, Versant Media Group, the Comcast spin-off, acquired the brand for roughly $530 million. At the 2% stake, that deal alone hands Woods an estimated $10.6 million. Full Swing is also the official simulator of the PGA Tour.

While Full Swing was acquired by the Versant Media Group, Woods shared an update on his other companies. His course design company, TGR Design, is set to build its third golf course at the Diamante Cabo San Lucas resort community in Mexico.

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“Cabo is a special place and working alongside Ken Jorde and the Diamante team over the years has been especially rewarding,” Woods wrote as they announced a new Legacy course.

The golfer is also an angel investor in some of the biggest brands.

WHOOP tops the list. It is a wearable health and recovery tech company and one of Woods’ angel investments. WHOOP was started in 2012 by Will Ahmed and has since raised $979 million across multiple funding rounds. The company is valued at approximately $10.1 billion as of March 2026. Woods’ exact stake and investment amount are not publicly disclosed.

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Furthermore, Woods is an investor in PopStroke. It is a golf entertainment and dining chain started by Greg Bartoli, with TaylorMade also joining as an investor. PopStroke has scaled quickly, opening its 19th U.S. location in Austin in September 2025, with more sites planned through 2026.

According to Tracxn, Woods’ portfolio also includes Golf+, a VR company, which raised a seed round reportedly worth $6 million in October 2022. However, the stakes Wood holds in the company are not disclosed.

Most recently, Woods’ most high-profile hospitality venture is T-Squared Social. It is a sports bar entertainment concept co-founded with his longtime friend Justin Timberlake. It is built with the NEXUS Luxury Collection at 8 AM Golf. The first location opened in Midtown Manhattan in 2023. The idea reportedly came together during a round of golf the two played at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas.

All in all, Tiger Woods’ business holdings now stretch across golf design, sports tech, wearables, hospitality, and media rights. Some of these, like TMRW Sports and T Squared Social, are ones he built himself. Others, like Full Swing and WHOOP, are investments that have compounded and are reaping him huge results.