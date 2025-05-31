How to Buy 2025 LIV Golf Virginia Tickets? Prices, Availability, & More Explored

Before the US Open tees off, LIV golfers will polish their skills at the LIV Golf Virginia from June 6 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Top seeds of the league, like Bryson DeChambeau (reigning champion of the US Open), will feature to polish their skills. The 54-hole competition will not just help in bringing out the A-game, but also offer a hefty purse worth $25 million. With so much at stake, the golf fans can expect nothing less than a thrilling weekend. For the fans who wish to witness the action, what could be better than watching it live?

LIV Golf Virginia ticket for the first two days

Starting from June 6th, the fans can choose from the wide array of options, including Grounds Pass, Family Foursome, Grounds Plus, Fanstand, Birdie Shack, Birdie Shack Loge Box, Club 54, LIV Premium—All Access Hospitality, and Suite On 18. However, as the tee-off comes closer, the tickets are selling hot, and only limited options are available.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Friday, the spectators can avail Grounds Pass at $51.11, Grounds Plus at $107.76, Fanstand at $208.40, and Club 54 at $1,080.47. The rest options are sold out. Additionally, one user can get a maximum of 40 tickets at once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) Expand Post

While for Saturday, fans can choose from the array, as only three ticket groups are sold out as of now. The Grounds Pass is $54.29, which is the lowest, while the LIV Premium is the highest at $1,399.77. With two days having limited option availability, expect nothing less on the final decision day.

For the final day of the event, which will decide the winner of a $25 million purse, some course experiences have already sold out. The list includes Family Foursome, Bridie Shack Loge Box, and Suite on 18. However, fans can choose from the $54 Grounds Pass, $117.09 Grounds Plus, $194 Fanstand, $408 Birdie Shack, $1006 Club 54, and $1,399 LIV Premium to enjoy their favorite golfers swinging live.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, fans have the option to get 3 days of access with one ticket. But unfortunately, only the Ground Pass, Grounds Plus, and Fanstand are available. The cost of which starts from $143 and goes up to $644. With a great purse increase, individual ranking, and form for the US Open participation at stake, top names will be the center of attention.

Who are the top names of LIV Golf Virginia?

The top three on the individual LIV Golf standings will be taking the center stage. Joaquin Niemann, who is currently leading, has bagged three victories already. Additionally, the golfer has also utilized the opportunity to get a US Open exemption by staying at the top of the leaderboard. Interestingly, the 26-year-old has won alternate events in 2025, and after his T20 finish at the LIV Golf Korea, he is among the top seeds to win and begin his campaign for the major.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After him, the defending US Open champion, DeChambeau, will be on the radar. The golfer has already won the last event of the LIV schedule and has shown impressive performance at the majors as well. He was placed T5 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship. Along with him, the Spaniard, Jon Rahm, who has never stayed in the top 10 with his finishes since joining LIV, will aim to continue the historic feat. Even being the fan’s favorite, the golfer will chase his season first at the LIV victory of the schedule and career’s second at the US Open.

With tickets selling hot, the chances are that in the coming days, no tickets will be available. But with the worry of fast-selling tickets, what is confirmed is that the experience at the course is going to be electrifying, with top names playing and house full stands filled with spectators. Will you be watching the event live at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club? Share with us in the comments section below.