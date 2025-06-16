How to Buy Tickets for 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Price, Availability & Other Details Explored

Unpredictability at its finest. That should be the motto of the 2025 LPGA Tour. The Tour has seen 15 events take place, and each of the 15 events has 15 unique winners. This is in stark contrast to the 2024 season, where Nelly Korda, herself alone, registered six victories before the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship took place. This time around, Nelly Korda is surprisingly title-less. She has endured a tough run of results, according to her lofty standards, and will be hoping the change of fortune comes at the upcoming major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which is taking place in Texas. The Fields Ranch East will serve as the setting for some beautiful golf, as the best female golfers in the world battle it out to call themselves a major champion.

But how can you catch the action in Texas? We got you there!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ticket Prices for the Last American Major of the 2025 LPGA Tour

There are three types of tickets available for the general public. All these tickets are available via the SeatGeek website. The first type is the Daily Grounds Tickets. This allows you to purchase one ticket for any specific day of your choice. This also comes with the provision of bottled water at certain spots on the Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. The price for this type of ticket starts at $40 on Thursday, with the cost going up to $51 on Sunday. There is an alternate choice if you are not sure about the day you want to attend.

AD

This is the Any Day Flex ticket. This allows you to purchase one ticket, which can be used for any day of your choice. The difference between this and the Daily Grounds Tickets is that with Any Day Flex, you can buy the ticket and then decide the day you want to go afterward. For the Daily Grounds Ticket, the day you want to go needs to be determined before you even purchase the ticket. The price point also remains the same for the former, irrespective of whether it is the weekend or a weekday. At SeatGeek, it is available for $56.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The third type of ticket is the costlier Club PGA Daily Hospitality Tickets. The tickets offer the services of the Club PGA, which is stationed at the 18th hole of the course. The area comes with climate control and an open-air patio. On Thursday, the cost is $495, while for the remaining three days, the cost slightly increases to $545.

Favorites for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Despite not having won a single event on the Tour this season, Nelly Korda is the favorite at the third major of the season. The oddsmakers believe that it is a question of when and not if with the world No. 1, who finished T2 at the recently concluded US Women’s Open, losing out to Maja Stark by just two strokes. This was her first major title, having won it in 2021. Korda is also coming into the event with a week’s rest, having opted out of the recently concluded Meijer LPGA Classic. She will be challenged by a host of other top golfers in the field as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Attaya Thitikul finished strong last year with the title at the CME Tour Group Championship. She followed that up with a title at the Mizuho Americas Open, her fifth victory on the LPGA Tour. She is the likeliest to give Korda a run for her money at Texas. Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and defending champion Amy Yang are also heavily favored to make a splash at the major.

Who do you have winning the third major of the LPGA Tour season? Will the LPGA trend of a new winner at every event continue at the PGA Frisco as well?