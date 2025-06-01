How to Buy Tickets for 2025 RBC Canadian Open? Prices, Availability & More Explored

Starting from next week, two of the oldest tournaments will tee off, first the RBC Canadian Open (the third oldest) and then the US Open (second oldest). But before stepping into the third major of the season, which is the US Open, the golfers will aim to polish their skills at the iconic Canadian Open, which has been part of the tour since 1904. The tournament is not just a sporting event, but has been a festival of golfing experience for the golf enthusiasts.

With miles of front row seating and a variety of ticket options, the fans will get the best experience witnessing their favorite PGA Tour professional in action. But are the tickets still available? Let’s check them out across all options available.

RBC Canadian Open tickets

Teeing off from June 4-8 at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, the event has a huge purse of $9,400,000. To witness the adrenaline-filled quest to take the title, fans can choose to buy from the wide array of tickets. The event offers General Admission, 1904 Club, Trophy Club, Turkish Airlines Lounge, and Gallery FastPass.

The General Admission will start on Wednesday, costing $28. While for the tournament days, the cost will increase. For Thursday, i.e., the first round, the cost will be at $90, whereas for the last three rounds it will be $116. Similarly, the 1904 Club, which offers premium seating between the 5th and 13th fairways, will offer tickets at $133 for the first round and $150 for the final three rounds.

Further, the Trophy Club, which is situated between the 13th green and the 14th tee, is available for grabs at $410 for the first two days and $435 for the final two. At last, the remaining two, Gallery FastPass and the Turkish Airlines Lounge, cost will start from $265 and $625, respectively.

With top names participating and a bunch of ticket options available, the fans will get the best golfing experience. Notably, with the dominant form, the Northern Irishman will be back in action.

Top names featuring the RBC Canadian Open

Getting the best seating at the course will be the best decision, because the top names will be taking part in the event. At the top of the list is Rory McIlroy, who stepped away from the Memorial Tournament. But now he will be back as part of the Canadian Open to increase his season’s victory count to 4. The Northern Irishman has already won three events with his limited participation this season, including the iconic Masters.

Additionally, his Zurich Classic partner, Shane Lowry, will also be teeing off, having a five-year exemption because of his win at the 2019 Open Championship. Not just the golfing pair, but Ludvig Aberg (the 2025 Genesis Invitational winner), Brian Campbell (2025 Mexico Open winner), Thomas Detry (2025 WM Phoenix Winner), Max Homa, Davis Riley, Clark Wyndham, Gary Woodland, and many others will be part of the roster to make the competition intense.

With top names participating, the best seat is what can make the lifetime worth memory.