How to Buy Tickets for 2025 Rocket Classic? Price, Availablity & More Explored

In 2024, the Aussie Cameron Davis clinched his second Rocket Classic Title with a par shot at the 18th hole. Davis will be arriving in Detroit to score his third title, but it won’t be as easy as the past champions Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Nate Lashley will also be landing at the Detroit Golf Club. It is a golf course created by the legend Donald Ross using natural elements. The excitement is building for the Rocket Classic, scheduled from June 25-29, and we know you wish you were there at the fourth hole to watch the live action. With the ticket information below, you can chose to be there!

Rocket Classic 2025: Grab your tickets soon

The gates to the tournament will open at early morning 6:45 A.M. You’d better arrive early to reserve your favorite spot. All the tickets can only be purchased online, as there will be no physical stores to purchase the tickets. It’s just a three-step process: go to the official Rocket Classic Web Page, choose the option of your preference, press Add to Cart, and then check out. It’s as simple as it could get.

On Thursday, the tickets come at a smaller price compared to the days that follow. If you wish to watch the live action from the grounds, get a feel of the grass on your feet. Then the option suitable for you will be the ground access ticket costing $83/person. From day 2 onwards, you will have to pay $98/person for the ground access.

Fans looking for a premium experience have two other options. The Lending Tree Lounge and the Club Ace Presented by Bell’s Brewing. The Lending Tree Lounge is situated right next to the par-4 16th. It is an open-air venue with dining and cool beverages to keep yourself cool and your tummy filled.

On Thursday, you get to feel this experience for $128. The Club Ace Presented by Bell’s Brewing is for those who would like to have some chilled beer on a hot, sunny day while watching some good golf. You get a vivid view of the 14th, 15th, and 16th holes. You also get access to premium food and private restrooms in Club Ace. All these facilities come for $238/day. For the Lending Tree Lounge, it will cost you $133, and finally, for the Club Ace, you pay $258. All these tickets come with an additional tax of $8.

Fans do not have to worry about where to park their cars. A special area for parking has been arranged for the fans, which will only cost $26 on Thursday. From Friday onwards, everyone will be charged $31 for parking tickets.

Anyways, not everyone has to pay for tickets to watch the 2025 Rocket Classic.

Concessions and free tickets

First and foremost, all parents who have children under 15 and are at home worrying about leaving their kids with the babysitter so that they could go to watch the Rocket Classic just got lucky. All children under the age of 15 get free access. Each parent has a limit of four children. To honor the sacrifice of the soldiers and the first responders, all military members and responders will receive free grounds access. The Field of Honor program provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen heroes.

To spread the importance of education, students will receive concessions on all four days of the tournament. The Rocket Classic is not just an event for the privileged, but also an event created to uplift the underprivileged. If you are purchasing your ticket via Golf and Give, powered by Comcast, $30 of your ticket price will be distributed to the charity of your own choice. Finally, you will receive offers up to 10% if you are a Mastercard user.

The seats are filling fast; you’d better reserve your seats before you regret it. Who are you going to be rooting for in Detroit?