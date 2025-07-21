How to Buy Tickets for LIV Golf UK 2025: Prices, Availability & More Explored

The LIV Golf UK is back, returning to the same setting that captivated fans last year, the JCB Golf & Country Club in Great Britain. From July 25 to 27, 2025. Set within mature woodland and crafted to championship standards, the JCB golf course delivers a stern test of golf with its bold design, strategic hazards, and punishing fescue rough. While its length and layout can challenge the best professionals, the course remains accessible to capable amateurs thanks to wide fairways.

The defending champion, Jon Rahm, is set to return to the very place where he etched his name into LIV Golf UK history. His 2024 performance at JCB Golf & Country Club was nothing short of masterful, opening with a bogey-free round that featured eight birdies. He closed out the final day with five birdies and a single bogey, carding a composed 67 to secure the title. As he prepares to tee it up once again, all eyes will be on Rahm to see if he can replicate the brilliance that crowned him champion last fall.

Drama is assured, with big names like Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann in the field. But how do you watch the drama live right on the course?

Tickets for LIV Golf UK 2025 are available through the official website at mytickets.livgolf.com. Fans can choose from several ticket options depending on the kind of experience they’re looking for. The standard Grounds Pass, priced at £84.00 including service fees, offers access to all three days of the event. It includes general admission to the course, entry to the fan village, and access to all post-round concerts. Children aged 12 and under can enter for free with a ticketed adult. For other areas beyond general admission, such as hospitality zones, children aged four and up must have their own ticket. Grounds access is automatically included with any hospitality purchase.

For those seeking something more exclusive, the Grounds Plus option is available at £241.00 including fees. This ticket includes all the benefits of the regular Grounds Pass, along with access to an elevated viewing platform at a key location on the course, a private chill-out zone, and a dedicated cash bar at the Oasis. It’s designed for fans who want to enjoy the atmosphere up close while also having a more relaxed space to take a break throughout the day.

For serious golf enthusiasts, the LIV Golf Super Monday Am-Am offers something truly special. Priced at £1,003.59 including service fees, this package allows fans to play the JCB Golf & Country Club in peak tournament condition the day after the event concludes. Designed by the late Robin Hiseman, the course offers a world-class playing experience. Participants also enjoy a meal and drinks following the round. One hole of the day will even be played alongside Majesticks Golf Club’s Sam Horsfield. Players must be at least 16 years old unless booking a team of four, in which case the minimum age is 13. Tees will be slightly forward for this experience to accommodate a range of skill levels. Fans who can’t make it to the course can still watch all three rounds of LIV Golf UK live.

How to watch the LIV Golf UK Live

The Live streaming is for free on DAZN in selected countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada. DAZN offers multiple ways to follow the action. Viewers can stick with the traditional broadcast that moves between key moments, or choose to follow a single team throughout their round. There’s even an option to watch all the play on a specific hole, giving fans greater control over how they experience the tournament.

For viewers in the United States, LIV Golf is not available on DAZN. Instead, fans can stream the tournament through the FOX Sports App or by visiting FoxSports.com. The event is also accessible to subscribers of the LIV Golf+ app, which provides full tournament coverage. These platforms allow U.S. viewers to stay connected to all the on-course action, including team matchups, post-round highlights, and more.

LIV Golf UK 2025 is set to deliver a tournament weekend worth remembering. Whether you’re walking the course or streaming from afar, the action at JCB Golf & Country Club won’t disappoint.