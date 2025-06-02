How to Buy Tickets for the American Family Insurance Championship? Availability, Price & More

This is where legends speak! Get ready because the American Family Insurance Championship is swinging back into Madison! The 2025 American Family Insurance Championship is teeing off June 6–8 at the brand-new TPC Wisconsin, and it’s packing more excitement than a hole-in-one on a par five. This year’s twist? It’s a team event! 76 PGA Tour Champions players will pair up into 38 two-man teams and battle it out for a $3 million prize pool.

Last year’s winner, Ernie Els, pulled off an exciting win over tournament host Steve Stricker in a nail-biter. Both finished the tournament tied at 12 under par, but Els took the title and the $360,000 prize by winning in a playoff, just edging out Stricker, who earned $216,000. Both guys are coming back, ready to defend and reclaim their spots at the top. They’ll be joined by other fan favorites like Fred Couples, known for his smooth swing, and Jerry Kelly, a crowd-pleaser with tons of experience. And the best part? Watching it live is easier than you think. So how do you get your hands on tickets?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How to purchase the AmFam Championship tickets?

Want to catch all the live action at the 2025 American Family Insurance Championship? Buying tickets is super simple and flexible. Just have to visit the official website.

General Admission tickets are sold on a per-day basis and can be purchased online, in person, or over the phone. No matter how you buy, service fees stay the same. Once you buy, your tickets will be digital and emailed directly to you—no paper hassle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AmFam Championship (@amfamchampionship) Expand Post

For Friday, June 6, tickets for adults aged 18 to 49 are $25, while those 50 and over (called Champions) pay $20. Kids 17 and under get in free. The same prices apply for Saturday, June 7, except that youth 17 and under only get a free ticket if they’re with an adult who bought one. The Sunday, June 8 pricing matches that as well, which is $25 for adults, $20 for Champions, and free for youth with an adult ticket purchase. There are also special options for first responders, so be sure to check the official site for those details. Military and Veteran tickets will be free of cost.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, there are hospitality tickets which allow access to luxurious venues including the Skybox, Cabanas, and Club Strick. Additional information regarding these can be found upon inquiry.

Would it not be exciting to see the defending champion claim his title again? It’s the perfect weekend plan for a family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Ernie Els do it again?

The Big Easy, as we call him, Ernie Els, is having a strong season, and he’s looking more focused than ever. He’s already picked up a few big wins this year, including one at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship and another at the Principal Charity Classic. But the one that really stood out was his first senior major win at the Kaulig Companies Championship. It was a big moment for him, not just another trophy, but a personal milestone. “This has been a long time coming on this golf course,” he said. “I started playing here 32 years ago and never got a win. So this was really great.”

He’s also the defending champion at the American Family Insurance Championship, and with the kind of form he’s in right now, he’s definitely one of the top players to watch. His rhythm is solid, his confidence is high, and he’s showing everyone that he’s still got plenty of winning golf left in him. “I just thought of making putts, just a couple more putts and driving it better. That’s really the strategy I had today.” Reflecting on the victory, Els expressed his satisfaction. Ernie Els kept it simple going into the final round: tighten up the putting, hit it better off the tee, and stay steady. It worked. He added, “It’s always nice to win, especially in a playoff against a great player like Steve. I’m thrilled to get it done here.” He held his nerve in a playoff against Steve Stricker and came out on top. Beating the hometown favorite made the win even sweeter, and it showed he’s still got that competitive fire. Now let’s see if he can maintain his dominance at the AmFam Championship.