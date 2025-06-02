How to Buy Tickets for the ShopRite LPGA Classic? Prices, Availability & More Explored

The business end of the LPGA Tour season is upon us. After a thrilling display at the U.S. Women’s Open, the Tour heads to New Jersey, where the players will tee off at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. After the Classics, the tour will head to the Meijer LPGA Classic and eventually to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the third major of the season, taking place at Frisco, Texas.

The LPGA Tour has been a very surprising one so far. And to top it all off, Nelly Korda, the serial winner from last year, is yet to hit her stride at the LPGA Tour after failing to notch a victory in 8 starts in the circuit. She will be rather motivated after her recent outing at the U.S. Women’s Open, and it will be exciting to see how she responds.

But how do you get to see the action in New Jersey? What are the ticket prices? We got you covered.

Pricing and type of tickets on offer

There are four major types of tickets that the ShopRite LPGA Classic is offering for fans. The first is the day pass, termed as ‘Any One Day Grounds,’ which allows you to get one day’s entry. The cost comes to $20. Buying this ticket allows admission to the Seaview Grounds, Hotel, Pro Shop, and General Concessions. The same can be bought for three days as a ‘Weekly Grounds’ package, which allows the same access across all three days of action at the Bay Course. The cost is $40.

The course also has two special setups – the Hard Rock Suite and the Champions Club. The former is a luxury greenside suite located on the 17th green with private bathrooms, TVs, and upgraded food and beverages. Alcoholic beverages can also be purchased. Buying this ticket allows you to catch the competition rounds Friday through Sunday. It costs $175.

The Champions Club is a similar enterprise on the 18th hole. It has private bathrooms, TVs, observation decks, and upgraded food and alcoholic beverages in comparison to the Hard Rock Suite. Costing $275, a ticket allows access across the three days. The tickets are available to purchase at the Official website of the competition.

The practice and Pro-Am rounds held from Monday to Thursday are closed to the general public. However, children ages 17 and younger are admitted free into the tournament during the main competition. Service personnel including military (active, reserve, retired and veterans), first responders (fire, police, and EMS) and accompanying family (4 people maximum) are admitted free on all three days of championship play onto the grounds courtesy of SERVPRO and into the SERVPRO Hero Outpost, a hospitality area on course.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will feature many top players on the Tour. Nelly Korda will likely have most of the eyes on her after she came very close to breaking her 2025 LPGA Tour duck, finishing T2 at the recently concluded U.S. Women’s Open. The World No.1 will look to make things right when she gets the chance at Seaview Resort in Galloway, New Jersey.

Recent major winner Maja Stark will be on the field, and so will the likes of Jeeno Thitikul and Mao Saigo. This is set to be a 144-player field that will be played out over three days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour’s long-running event. The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 17 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Will the LPGA Classic follow the trend on the LPGA Tour and have a unique winner this year, or will one of the earlier winners in the field become the first to have 2025 LPGA Tour victories?