How to Vote for Rory McIlroy at BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award 2025?

One of the biggest nights in British sports is set to happen this Thursday at MediaCity in Salford. Rory McIlroy will fight for the top spot at the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award after a magnificent 2025 season that saw him complete his career Grand Slam, win an away Ryder Cup, and achieve the 7th R2D Title, passing the legendary Spaniard Seve Ballesteros. But McIlroy is not the only giant fighting for the trophy as F1 champion Lando Norris, who just won his first title, and others like darts champion Luke Littler, women’s rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne, and England Lionesses Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton also made the big list on Thursday night.

Rory McIlroy stands as the betting favorite after his historic run, and now the fans must do their part by casting a vote during the live show to ensure their hero gets the recognition he deserves. This guide will show you exactly how to do that.

How to Set Up a BBC Account for SPOTY Voting?

First, visit the official BBC website and find the sign-in button to register your name. Then you must enter your email address and choose a password. The system asks for your postcode to prove you live in the UK. Enter your details and then check your email for a verification link. You must click this link to make your new account active now. And now, you are eligible to cast your vote for your favorite golfer. Ideally, do this before the show starts.

How to vote for Rory McIlroy to win BBC SPOTY 2025?

You can visit the BBC Sport website on your phone or computer. Or if it looks complicated, a special QR code also appears on your TV screen during the show. Scan a code that directly takes you to the list of nominees. Simply find the face of the golf star and click the button. Many fans forget to click the confirm button after they pick their favourite. You must see a “thank you” message before you leave the page.

And if you prefer the old way, you can also use your telephone to call in. The hosts will show a different phone number for each of the six nominees. All you have to do is write down the number as soon as it pops up and dial it.

When does voting open for Rory McIlroy in BBC SPOTY 2025?

The voting window for the main award opens during the live show, and the show hosts tell everyone when to start voting around 7 pm GMT. The winner is expected to be announced before 9 pm. But you can actually vote for Team Europe right now before the ceremony. The Ryder Cup squad fights for Team of the Year after winning the trophy back-to-back.

How Many Times Can You Vote for Rory McIlroy in BBC SPOTY 2025?

You can only cast one single vote from each registered BBC account. Using multiple phones with the same account gives him no extra points. However, every adult in your house can make their own unique account to cast their votes.

Rory McIlroy will surely want to break the “curse of golf” tonight, as there are only two golfers, Dai Rees in 1957 and Nick Faldo in 1989, won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award since 1954. McIlroy was second in 2014, even after winning two majors, including The Open at Royal Liverpool, and the Ryder Cup. He was also shortlisted in 2023 after Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in Rome, but he didn’t even attend the ceremony and finished at the bottom of the list.

The ceremony starts at 7 pm GMT, but before that, make sure your phone is charged, and your BBC account is ready to vote for Rors!