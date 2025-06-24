How to Watch 2025 Dow Championship? TV Schedule, Live Coverage & More Explored

“I knew that it was good when I putted it,” said Atthaya Thitikul, recalling her winning putt on the 18th hole that sealed a one-stroke victory for her and partner Ruoning Yin at the 2024 Dow Championship. The Thai-Chinese duo started the final round in a tie for second, but a hot start with three straight birdies and two more on holes seven and nine gave them momentum, despite slowing down on the back nine. The rival team, comprised of Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, made a late surge, but Thitikul’s clutch birdie putt on 18 gave them the win. Ewing’s 20-foot birdie attempt came up just short, ending their hopes of a playoff.

With the excitement still fresh, now, the 2025 Dow Championship is set to tee off again at Midland Country Club from June 26 to 29. So, have you got the tickets? Don’t worry if you haven’t, we have all the information you need to watch the tournament from the comfort of your home.

You can catch all the action live on NBC on the following nights! Thursday, June 26th, and Friday, June 27th, are bringing the heat with live shows from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM EST. These morning broadcasts will kick off the week’s excitement. For the weekend rounds, NBC will feature live events on Saturday, June 28th, from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM EST, and Sunday, June 29th, from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM EST. There will be no tape-delayed coverage for this event, ensuring that all action is broadcast live and in real-time on NBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dow Championship (@dowchampionship)

Now that you’ve got the TV schedule locked in, here’s something extra to get you pumped: this tournament is about more than just great golf – it’s also supporting a good cause.

Dow Championship’s impact on the Bay Veterans Foundation

The Dow Championship is more than just a golf tournament — it’s a force for good in the community. By partnering with the Bay Veterans Foundation, the championship is helping to make a real difference in the lives of veterans. Thanks to grants from the Dow Championship, the foundation has been able to purchase essential equipment like 3-D printers, computer numerical control machines, and laser engravers. These tools are enabling veterans to learn new skills and connect with each other in a meaningful way. As Tournament Director Wendy Traschen notes, “What they have done here is unbelievable and they have changed lives, they have saved lives.”

The Dow Championship’s support is also helping the foundation reach more veterans, including female veterans who make up a significant portion of the region’s veteran population. The foundation’s programs, such as Guitars 2 Veterans, are providing a sense of community and purpose for veterans like Julia Lauless, who says, “We don’t have anything in common except serving in the military, but we all have that shared experience.” With the Dow Championship’s backing, the Bay Veterans Foundation can continue its vital work and make a lasting impact on the lives of veterans.