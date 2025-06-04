How to Watch 2025 LIV Golf Virginia: TV Schedule, Live Streaming & More

The Robert Trent Jones Club in Virginia is all set to tee off the 8th event in the LIV Golf schedule. The Club has a rich history and camaraderie with the presidents of the United States. The former president Bill Clinton served as the honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup 2000, and other than Bill, former president Barack Obama holds membership in this club. This tournament will be the first-ever LIV Golf tournament conducted at this prestigious club and will start on June 6 and end on June 8. Before the US Open, this is where you’d see qualified players go head-to-head. The showdown will be exciting, indeed. Here’s how you can watch it.

FOX Sports will be presenting the tournament live on FOX Channel, Fox Business Network, and Fox Sports, respectively. On June 6th, live coverage on Fox Channel starts at 9:30 PM and 11:30 PM ET. Golf lovers in the UK can catch the tournament live and free on ITVX, with highlights on ITV1 and ITV4. Aussies won’t miss a beat either, thanks to free live streaming on 7plus. Japanese viewers can stream every swing on DAZN, while South Koreans can tune into MBC and SBS for full coverage. And for fans across Africa, SuperSport will be broadcasting the tournament live.

The second round is scheduled to stream on June 7 at 10:30 pm ET on Fox Business Network, and the third round on Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 pm ET. For the busy ones constantly travelling, have the option to watch on your smartphones; just download the LIV Golf App available on iOS, Android, and smart TVs, offering live streaming, real-time stats, and highlight reels. There is also live music by the alt-rock band ‘Holly Roller,’ and Dylan Gossett, the platinum-certified country songwriter and singer, kicks off his American Trail Tour on the greens.

Before the third major of the week, every eye will be on the defending champion of the US Open to assess his performance. But is he even a favorite in Virginia to win?

Betting favorites for LIV Golf Virginia

Joaquin Niemann heads the LIV Golf leaderboard, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia coming in third and Jon Rahm standing in the 4th position. Niemann might be the one leading, but DeChambeau remains the fan favorite with betting odds of 450+. He has this fan appeal, as this is not the first time DeChambeau has played in Virginia. In the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament, the man gave an exceptional performance, a record-breaking final score of 12 under par 58 with 13 birdies and a single bogey.

Jon Rahm is the second betting favorite despite no major wins. The Spaniard is known for his consistent high performances, strategic excellence, and leadership. He has consistently finished in all the previous LIV Golf events.

Niemann comes in third with 750+ odds. This position is well deserved because of his stellar performance in 2025, which helped claim two LIV Golf victories in Adelaide, Singapore, and Mexico. He has an average of 4.86 birdies per round with an average driving distance of 317.8 yards. Tyrell Hatton is another player whom fans have put their hope onto; he has an average driving distance of 309.6 yards and 4 birdies per round.

Who do you think will pocket the $4 million? Let us know in the comments below.