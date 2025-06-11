How to Watch 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic? TV Schedule, Live Streaming & More Explored

LPGA Players are fresh off a finish at the ShopRite Classic last week and are heading into the 15th tournament of the season at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan. Being hosted at Blythefield Country Club, the tournament will see 144 players battle it out for a $3 million prize purse. Playing just a week before the third major of the season, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the tournament will serve as a great prep for players testing their accuracy skills, given that the course features some of the smallest greens on the Tour. With defending champion Lilia Vu and Lexi Thompson in the field, we can look forward to a strong battle among the players. While you may not be able to witness this in person, you can always catch the action from your homes.

Golf Channel will broadcast the live coverage for all four days, and CBS will also take over on the final day to broadcast live coverage of the leader group. For the first three rounds starting Thursday, June 12, Golf Channel will broadcast the coverage from 3 PM to 6 PM (EST). On the final day, Sunday, June 15, there will be a slight change.

Golf Channel will stream only for an hour from 1 PM to 2 PM, followed by CBS taking over the coverage from 2 PM to 4 PM. For those who would like to stream the coverage on their phones or laptops, they can access the NBC Sports App or simply through the help of Golf Channel’s live stream feature on their website.

While you know where to watch the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, let’s take a look at the players in the field so you can pick your favourites for the week!

Players to watch at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic

While World No.1 Nelly Korda decided to skip the tournament this week, facing a major slump as she has had no wins this season, defending champion Lilia Vu is here to hopefully claim the title again. Vu, who is looking for her first win this season, has two major championships under her belt — The Chevron Championship and The Women’s British Open, both of which she won in 2023. Last year, the Meijer LPGA Classic was her only win, which she won in a playoff against Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson.

Thompson, who is on a selective schedule post her semi-retirement, will make her sixth start of the season this week. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015 and continued to tee it up in the tournament ever since. While she hasn’t had a win since 2019, her tied 14th finish at the 2025 Chevron Championship displayed her skills as she hopes to return to the winner’s circle.

Other players to watch out for at this tournament are former World No.1 Jin Young Ko, major champions Minjee Lee & Celine Boutier, and Brooke Henderson, who won the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2017 & 2019. While the tournament is playing at one of the shortest tracks on tour, 6,556 yards, we can expect scores to be pretty low this week.