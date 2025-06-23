How to Watch 2025 Rocket Classic? TV Schedule, Live Streaming & More Explored

After the thrilling and nail-biting finish of the U.S Open and the Travelers Championship. All the golfers will be arriving at the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic 2025. Defending champion Cameron Davis will be looking for his third Rocket Classic Title. But, it’s not going to be easy as the previous champions: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Nate Lashley are right on his tail for their second Classic title. It’s not just the title they will be battling for, but also for the prize money of $1.6 million out of the $9.2 million purse. So, grab your tickets fast to watch the tournament live from the 13th hole of the Detroit Golf Club. But if you’d like to watch the event from the comfort of your couch, you’d best be up to date with the TV schedule and streaming options.

Where and how to watch the 2025 Rocket Classic?

The 2025 Rocket Classic will be easy to watch regardless of where you are. If you are at home, you could watch the TV Broadcast done by CBS and the Golf Channel. But if you’re traveling due to a tight schedule, you have the option of streaming platforms. The PGA Tour LIVE program on ESPN+ will allow you to stream the event anywhere. Moreover, if you don’t have the time to watch the whole LIVE, then you could just plug in your headphones and listen to the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio program, which will give you live updates. Now, you must be wondering about the schedule. We have the answers here.

The initial first two rounds, on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th, will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. As for the final rounds, you have two options. The Golf Channel will telecast rounds 3 and 4 from 1-3 p.m. ET, and for those who are not interested in watching golf at lunchtime, you have got CBS telecasting the rounds at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For those looking for a brief summary of the event, tune into your social media accounts. The highlights of the event will be available on YouTube, and other updates can be found through your Instagram and Twitter profiles. Since you’ve learned about how to watch, now let’s find out who to watch among the 156 players.

Top players look for to The Rocket Classic 2025

Ben Griffin has been in great form from the start of the 2025 season. After seven years of hustle, Griffin won his first PGA Tour solo title at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. He also marked another team victory in his win list for 2025, winning the Zurich Classic with Andrew Novak finishing 28 under par. He was the solo runner-up at the Memorial Tournament, finishing four strokes behind Scottie Scheffler. So grab your seats as this might be your chance to see Griffin winning his second PGA Tour event. But Griffin’s not alone as he has competition.

After playing 19 events and being winless, the four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim will be putting pressure on his rival. He will be playing to get his first-ever Rocket Classic Title. After being the hot topic for his outrageous behaviour at certain events, the 2023 U.S Open Champion Wyndham Clark will tee off at the Rocket Classic 2025. Then we have the 2024 runner-up up Akshay Bhatia, looking for his maiden Rocket Classic Title. Finally, we have young competitor Luke Clanton aiming for his maiden PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic 2025. Rickie Fowler has been facing a winless drought since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Will he be able to win his first title of 2025 at the Rocket Classic in Detroit? What’s your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.