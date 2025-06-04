How to Watch 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic: TV Schedule, Live Streaming, & More Explored

The stage is set, the marshlands stand ready to defend, and the finest golfers are primed to showcase their skills in a showdown of precision and finesse at Seaview’s Bay course! The $1,750,000 ShopRite LPGA Classic will be back on the circuit’s calendar, starting June 6. With only 54 holes to play, will we see a successful defense by Linnea Strom? Or will Nelly Korda finally claim her first title of the season? Well, whatever happens, here’s a guide to how you can catch all the action this week!

Here’s a complete viewing guide for the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic. If you can’t make it to the greens to watch the games in person, you can rely on multiple options, including the GOLF CHANNEL, NBC Sports, and NBC Digital (all times are in ET). The ShopRite LPGA Classic will kick off on Friday, June 6, with live coverage airing from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on the Golf Channel. Golf enthusiasts can eagerly tune in to catch the action as the tournament unfolds.

Then, on Saturday, June 7, viewers can enjoy the tournament from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on the Golf Channel. Following this, additional coverage will stream on NBC Digital from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On the final day of the tournament, Sunday, June 8, fans can look forward to streaming on NBC Digital from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. After that, the coverage will transition to live broadcasting on the Golf Channel from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

If you want to stay updated, you can access all the news and action from the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer anytime on your mobile devices or online. You can find this through Golf Channel’s Live Stream, available on the NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, and Peacock. Furthermore, LPGA LIVE streams LPGA broadcasts to countries without a TV broadcast partner, allowing fans around the world to enjoy the tournament. Now that you know how to catch the stars in action, let’s shine a spotlight on some of the standout players you won’t want to miss.

The Seaview Bay Course will favor strong iron players

Before delving into the records of a few players this season, here’s a look at the course that will hold the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic. Seaview’s Bay course, a 6,247-yard, par-71 layout, puts golfers to the test with five holes that cleverly incorporate marshland into their defense. While the fairways generally offer plenty of room, the course demands precision and accuracy from good iron players due to its small, tricky greens and the lurking challenges of tall fescue grass.

Now that’s exactly where Rio Takeda has a chance to shine. Rio Takeda won the Blue Bay LPGA in March, finishing six strokes ahead of the competition. She has continued her strong performance, placing in the top 10 in three of her last four tournaments, including a second-place finish at the U.S. Women’s Open. Currently, she ranks fourth on the LPGA in strokes gained on approach this season, averaging +1.1 per round. Pajaree Anannarukarn has impressed with her iron play this season, gaining +0.85 strokes per round. In her 12 tournaments this season, she achieved her best finish with a tie for 10th at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Albane Valenzuela has finished in the top 10 at this event for the past three years, which aligns well with her strengths. Strong tee shots aren’t essential for success here, which works in favor of the Swiss golfer. Although she has lost strokes off the tee this season, she has excelled with her irons, gaining +0.75 strokes per round with her approach play. Aside from these golfers, the Seaview Bay course will host Nelly Korda, Mao Saigo, and Jin Young Ko, among others.