How to Watch Rory McIlroy & Co. at TGL Season 2? Inside Boston Common vs LA Golf Club Match

Friday night’s TGL Season 2 match has all the makings of a statement match. Boston versus Los Angeles. Rory McIlroy versus Justin Rose. Redemption versus dominance. Boston finished 0-4-1 last season, never winning; meanwhile, LA posted a 4-0-1 regular season record before a semifinal upset ended their championship run. One team needs validation. The other wants revenge.

Rory McIlroy will lead Boston alongside Keegan Bradley and 24-year-old Michael Thorbjornsen, who makes his TGL debut after a solid PGA TOUR rookie campaign that included five top-10 finishes. You can catch them live on Friday, January 2, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2, or stream the match on the ESPN App.

The Northern Irishman has made equipment changes heading into Season 2, a move that could define Boston’s trajectory this year. He stated, “I’m actually trying a new set of irons, which I’m very excited about at the moment.”

Boston’s promise to get better shows that they are eager to win. Their S1 game against Los Angeles concluded in a 6-2 blowout, with LAGC dominating the Triples session by taking a 5-0 lead after nine holes. The gap was too big. Los Angeles controlled the Hammer from the start and never put it in play, so Boston never had a chance to change the momentum. Now, LA sends Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala to the S2 opening match.

Season 2 kicked off with Atlanta Drive GC defending their title against NY in what was the finals rematch that went down to the final putt—Billy Horschel’s eagle sealed a 6-4 victory for the champs.

On another note, there are also some more changes that the TGL is seeing in its second season.

What’s changed for TGL season 2?

For starters, the GreenZone has been increased by about 38%, giving players more room to make strategic short-game decisions. The number of pin configurations increased from 7 to 12, and one bunker was removed; the other bunkers are now 50% larger and have nicer turf to make them easier to play on.

There were big changes to the Hammer system, too. Instead of being able to go back and forth as often as they like in Season 1, each team now has three Hammers to use strategically during the battle. Both teams start with three, which puts strategy front and center from the first hole. The highest point value for any hole is now 3, making it easier to make decisions.

Upgrades to the technology include improved camera systems that can record from multiple angles around the SoFi Center. Using Virtual Eye technology, the new shot comparison graphics put augmented-reality data on the green to show how each shot compares to team averages and past performance on certain holes.

There were six new trademark holes in Season 2, each with its own virtual design that was made just for that team. Boston’s “Stone & Steeple” showcases New England-inspired elements, while Jupiter Links includes “Stinger,” reflecting Woods’s trademark low-trajectory shot. These virtual surroundings provide each team’s home games a unique feel while keeping the tech-savvy essence of TGL competition.