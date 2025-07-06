How to Watch Steph Curry at American Century Championship: TV Schedule, LIVE Streaming & More

The Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course is set to witness another thrilling edition of the American Century Championship, from July 9-13, 2025, for its 36th thrilling edition. Last year’s event saw Mardy Fish claim his second title, who shot a remarkable 26-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system, finishing with 83 points, just one point shy of Billy Joe Tolliver’s record set in 2010. So, while Fish looks to defend his title against stars like Steph Curry, here’s how you can catch them (and others) in action!

So, how can you catch all the excitement of the American Century Championship? If you haven’t secured your tickets, don’t worry! You have plenty of ways to enjoy the tournament from the comfort of your home. The championship promises to be an exhilarating event, and you won’t want to miss a moment! On Friday, July 11, tune in to Peacock for live coverage of Round 1 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM ET. If you miss it, catch a replay later that evening on the Golf Channel from 8:30 to 10:30 PM ET. Get ready for an action-packed tournament featuring some of the best in the game!

The same broadcast schedule continues on Saturday, July 12, with live coverage of Round 2 available on NBC and Peacock from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET. Then, on Sunday, July 13, tune in for the final round of the championship, also airing live on NBC and Peacock during the same time slot of 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET. Make sure to catch all the thrilling moments of this exciting tournament! However, there’s currently no information regarding live streaming of the 2025 American Century Championship.

Now that you know how to catch all the live action for the upcoming event, here are some celebs you can keep your eye on!

Stars are present at the 2025 American Century Championship

The 2025 American Century Championship will shine with Steph Curry, the NBA superstar who missed last year’s event. After acing his way to his first title in 2023, Curry returns to defend his championship. This year’s tournament boasts an all-star lineup, featuring NBA legends like Charles Barkley and Vince Carter, NFL stars Josh Allen and the Kelce brothers, MLB icons Roger Clemens and Albert Pujols, and TV personalities Colin Jost and Brian Baumgartner.

Aside from these NBA legends, the 10x LPGA major champ, Annika Sorenstam, will also be present during the 2025 America Century Championship. She will be joined by defending champion Mardy Fish, who’s looking to reclaim his title, as well as other sports icons like NHL star Joe Pavelski, Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, pitcher Derek Lowe, and Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Century Championship (@acchampionship) Expand Post

Other celebrities joining the tournament include MLB icons Roger Clemens and Albert Pujols, TV personalities Colin Jost and Brian Baumgartner, actors Miles Teller and Ray Romano, comedians Nate Bargatze and Larry the Cable Guy, and sportscaster Rich Eisen.

The event features a lineup of sports legends, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, Tim Brown, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware, and Dwight Freeney. So, which star are you watching the 2025 American Championship for? Let us know!