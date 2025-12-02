How to Watch Rory McIlroy at 2025 Australian Open? TV Schedule, Live Streaming, & More Explored

It’s hard to argue that the Australian Open isn’t one of the calendar’s most important events. The second DP World Tour event of its 2026 schedule, the event dates back to 1903. And that is one of the many reasons why Rory McIlroy thinks it deserves extra respect. In fact, back in 2024 in Dubai, he even said that the event “should almost be the fifth major.” Whether you agree or not, McIlroy definitely put it in the spotlight, and this week, several broadcasters will be doing the same.

According to the latest updates, here’s how the TV broadcast schedule looks for the Australian Open: The Golf Channel has the American audience covered for all rounds. Wednesday through Friday, the channel will air the rounds at 9:30 pm sharp. On Saturday, there will be a slight change, with the broadcast starting at 10:00 pm. And yes, there are other broadcast times too.

Down under, Aussies can catch the tournament on Nine, 9Now, Fox Sports, and Kayo Sports. Meanwhile, New Zealanders just need to hit up Sky Sport to watch McIlroy & co. in action. Yes, Channel Nine and 9Now also serve as ‘free-to-air’ streaming coverage.

Regardless, in case you’re present around Melbourne for the tournament, you can also catch The 19th, a buzzing fan village with live music, pop-up bars, and great food. And if you’re wondering why all the fuss, just know it’s totally earned.

The host, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, was founded back in 1891, making it one of Australia’s oldest and most prestigious courses. But it wasn’t until 1931 that the legendary Augusta National architect Alister MacKenzie put the final touches on it. In its century-plus history, this iconic course has played host to the event an impressive 17 times.

That, plus witnessing plenty of big-name winners, be it McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, or Joaquin Niemann. Last year, it was Ryggs Johnston who took home the win. And this year, there are plenty more promising stars who can do the same.

Golfers to watch out for at the Australian Open

First off, and this goes without saying, the event favorite is definitely Rory McIlroy. It’s not hard to see why that is the case. After winning the Masters, McIlroy committed two years to the Crown Australian Open and did so with some pride. In fact, in a statement weeks after his Masters win, he confessed, “I’m proud to be committing to the Australian Open for the next two years, especially with it being played on the world-class Melbourne sand belt, somewhere I’ve always wanted to play professionally.”

Aside from his PGA Tour performances this season, McIlroy has won the Amgen Irish Open, finished T3 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and finished second at the DP World Tour Championship. Needless to say, the fans will be hoping for at least a top-5 finish from him.

Another player to keep an eye on is Joaquin Niemann. The LIV golfer has won five on the circuit this year and will return as a former champion (2023) of the Australian Open. Needless to say, he is pretty familiar with the pressure. David Puig is another big name, having won last week’s BMW Australian PGA Championship, the third professional win of his career and his first DP World Tour title.

Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, and Adam Scott, among other guys, are sure to give them a hard time, though.

We can bet on that, at least!