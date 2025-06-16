How to Watch the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? TV Schedule, Live Streaming, & More Explored

The Sahalee Country Club saw Amy Yang lift the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship trophy, finally achieving her long-awaited major championship win after 75 major starts, with a three-shot victory after carding an even-par 72 in the final round. This prestigious event, one of the five majors on the LPGA Tour since 1955, showcased Yang’s determination and skill. Looking ahead, the Women’s PGA Championship is set to return with this year’s lineup consisting of some of the big names, and it is surely going to be as exciting as last time.

So, how can you watch the game? Well, if you haven’t already got the tickets, we have a few ways you can catch all the action from the comfort of your couch! The Women’s PGA Championship is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable event! On Thursday, catch the action live on The Golf Channel/NBC Sports App from 11:00 AM — 3:00 PM ET and again from 6:00 PM — 8:00 PM ET. The stage is set for an exciting tournament, with talented golfers ready to showcase their skills.

The same broadcast schedule applies to Friday, with coverage on The Golf Channel/NBC Sports App from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET. On Saturday, streaming options are available on Peacock from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM ET, or watch live on NBC from 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM ET. On Sunday, tune in to Peacock from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM ET or NBC from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET to catch the final round of the championship. There is currently no information on LIVE streaming.

Additional coverage is available on KPMG’s official website and the PGA Champs App, featuring group coverage starting Thursday, June 19. Get ready for thrilling golf and dramatic finishes!

Top players in the field of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is stacking up to be a real showstopper, with 100 talented golfers from the Race to the CME Globe list competing for glory. This season-long competition determines which players will make the cut for the LPGA’s tour championship in November, and these pros are gunning for a spot. Last year’s winner, Amy Yang, is back alongside 11 other previous winners, including Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, and Brooke Henderson. These women know their way around a golf course, and it’s going to be a battle for the ages at the TPC Frisco, Fields Ranch East, Texas.

The tournament will also feature a unique blend of PGA of America and LPGA Pros, adding an exciting dynamic to the competition. Joanna Coe, Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club, is competing in her sixth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, fresh from her journey as a new mom. With such a talented field, who’s going to rise to the top and claim the championship title this year? Share your predictions in the comments below!