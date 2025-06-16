How to Watch the 2025 Travelers Championship? Schedule, Live Streaming & More

With a massive $20 million purse up for grabs, every golfer will be locked in, ready to give it their all at the Travelers Championship. It’s the last signature event of the PGA Tour and will be held at TPC River Highlands as usual from June 19 to 22. Some of the players to look out for would be Rory McIlroy, defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, JJ Spaun, and many more. The play will be a must-watch; tickets are available now, and fans can buy them at the Travelers Championship website. But for those who can’t attend in person, the tournament will also be available to stream live.

How and where to watch the Travelers Championship live?

The 2025 Travelers Championship will be easy to catch no matter where you are, thanks to coverage across multiple TV networks and streaming platforms. CBS will handle the main weekend broadcasts, which are Saturday and Sunday, while the Golf Channel will cover the early rounds on Thursday and Friday. The full tournament runs from June 19 to 22, with broadcasts starting at 3 PM ET on Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel and 1 PM ET on Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

If you’re more into streaming, ESPN+ and Paramount+ have you covered with live streams of featured groups, full-round action, and even pre- and post-round shows. PGA Tour Live will also be streaming select early-round groups. For the fans who, by any chance, missed the live game, there is always an option to watch later.

ESPN+ and Paramount+ will have on-demand highlights and replays, so that fans can catch up anytime. And for quick updates and the most viral moments , always come up first on social media, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram will be buzzing throughout the event. With so many options available, missing any thrilling moment would be nearly impossible.

We know the event will be an enthralling one, but what will the format be of this signature event?

What is the format of this year’s Travelers Championship?

With $20 million and valuable FedExCup points on the line, a lot is riding on every swing. This event features a small 72-man field and has no cut after 36 holes. If there is a tie after 72 holes? It’s straight into a sudden playoff, starting at the 18th hole. And if we keep aside the competition part of the tournament, the week is packed with exciting events.

Things will begin with the practice rounds, usually where players get familiar with the TPC River Highlands layout. And then there’s the popular Pro-Am, where celebrities, sponsors, and amateur golfers get a prestigious opportunity to play alongside the pros. But what truly makes the difference is the tournament’s connection with the community.

The tournament has raised millions for local charities and continues to find creative ways to give back. Charity events, special programs, and even surprise celebrity appearances help turn the week into a celebration that goes well beyond golf. So, whether you’re watching for the competition, the fan experience, or just the good vibes, the Travelers Championship delivers the full package. Who do you think will emerge victorious?