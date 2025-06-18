How to Watch the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025: TV Schedule, Live Streaming & More

As the summer golf season hits full stride, the stars of the PGA Tour Champions are gearing up for one of their marquee events: the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship. Set to take place June 19–22 at the iconic Firestone Country Club (South Course) in Akron, Ohio, this major championship will see many of the game’s greats vying for a $3.5 million purse, with a cool $525,000 going to the winner. This year’s tournament comes with plenty of intrigue. Defending champion Ernie Els returns to a venue where he captured his first senior major last year.

Adding to the excitement, Ángel Cabrera is chasing an unprecedented third consecutive senior major victory, and Miguel Ángel Jiménez tops the season-long points race with multiple wins already in 2025. The South Course at Firestone — a par-70 beast stretching about 7,400 yards — promises to test the best with its narrow fairways, thick rough, and challenging greens. With such a stacked field and compelling storylines, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. So, where can you watch this thrilling event unfold?

How to watch the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship

Fans across the U.S. will have plenty of options to catch live coverage and highlights throughout the week, whether on TV or streaming devices. Golf Channel will provide primary broadcast coverage, while NBC Sports digital platforms, including the NBC Sports App, will offer live streaming.

Coverage kicks off on Thursday, June 19, with live streaming available from 2:30 to 4:30 PM ET on the NBC Sports App. The tape-delayed TV broadcast will air later that evening from 9:00 to 11:00 PM ET on Golf Channel. The same schedule follows on Friday, June 20—live streaming in the afternoon and tape-delayed TV coverage in prime time. As the weekend arrives, Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, will both feature live broadcasts from 3:00 to 6:00 PM ET on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports App, allowing fans to catch the final two rounds in real time.

For viewers looking to follow all the action live, the NBC Sports App will be the go-to source for early round coverage on Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, Golf Channel will air the tournament live on both TV and streaming platforms, such as Peacock. Smoothly shifting from the air waves to the fairways, this year’s field at Firestone is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory. Let’s explore the exciting field and format!

Field and format at the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship

A full field of 78 players will tee it up in Akron this week, including 25 past Champions Tour major winners and 17 former PGA Tour major champions. Fans can expect to see six World Golf Hall of Fame members: Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, and Vijay Singh.

The format is straightforward: four rounds of stroke play, with no cut. Every player in the field will battle it out for all four days. In addition to the $525,000 winner’s check, the champion also earns a coveted exemption into the 2026 Players Championship. Notable past winners like Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker, who gave his peer a tough competition at the 2023 edition of the game, are in the mix. And, John Daly, who the crowd absolutely adores, will also be looking to make a strong showing and win his first Kaulig Companies Championship trophy.

And of course, all eyes will be on defending champ Ernie Els as he looks to repeat on one of golf’s grandest senior stages. From the storied fairways of Firestone to your screen, the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship is set to deliver another thrilling chapter in PGA Tour Champions history. Tune in!