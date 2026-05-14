How To Watch the PGA Championship 2026: TV Channel, Live Stream, Tee Times & More

The 2026 PGA Championship returns to Pennsylvania’s rolling fairways this May as Aronimink Golf Club prepares to host another major after decades away from golf’s biggest stage. Historic names still echo through those tree-lined holes, where Gary Player captured the unforgettable 1962 PGA Championship. Now, stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm arrive chasing history of their own.

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Where is the PGA Championship 2026 being played?

The 2026 PGA Championship takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The tournament runs from May 14 through May 17, 2026. Aronimink sits just outside Philadelphia, surrounded by old trees and classic American landscapes. Donald Ross designed the course during the 1920s golden age of golf architecture. Ross famously called Aronimink his “masterpiece,” and golfers still mention those words today.

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The course stretches 7,394 yards and plays as a demanding par-70 layout. Narrow fairways punish careless drives immediately. Fast greens challenge even golf’s strongest putters. Players can’t overpower Aronimink comfortably because precision matters throughout every round. That tension creates unforgettable championship finishes.

This marks Aronimink’s second PGA Championship after hosting the legendary 1962 tournament. The club already owns major championship history beyond the PGA Championship spotlight. It successfully hosted the 1977 U.S. Amateur and the 2020 Women’s PGA Championship. Modern fans also remember the thrilling 2018 BMW Championship there.

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Aronimink matters because classic golf courses continue to define professional golf’s toughest moments. Fans appreciate traditional layouts instead of overly manufactured championship setups. The venue rewards patience, smart strategy, and fearless shot-making under intense weekend pressure.

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How to watch the PGA Championship 2026?

Fans can stream the 2026 PGA Championship using ESPN+, Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and Fubo. ESPN+ handles featured groups, featured holes, and early-round streaming coverage daily. Paramount+ streams CBS weekend broadcasts during Saturday and Sunday afternoon action.

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Round 1 begins Thursday, May 14, at 6:45 a.m. Eastern time. ESPN broadcasts television coverage from noon through 7 p.m. ESPN2 continues evening coverage until 8 p.m. Round 2 follows on Friday, using identical coverage windows and streaming schedules.

Weekend coverage expands significantly during moving day and championship Sunday. Saturday’s early coverage airs on ESPN from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. CBS then broadcasts primary coverage from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. Sunday follows the same schedule as the championship, as the pressure intensifies dramatically.

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Mobile viewers can stream everything through ESPN+, Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and the Fubo app. Smart TV users can watch through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV. Featured groups regularly include stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Fans wanting deeper tournament access can follow live scores and quick highlight packages anytime. CBS Sports HQ and Golf on CBS YouTube provide nightly recaps afterward. On-demand coverage also lets viewers revisit dramatic moments whenever they choose later.

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Which channels are broadcasting the 2026 PGA Championship?

ESPN and CBS remain the official United States broadcasters for the 2026 PGA Championship. ESPN handles opening-round coverage Thursday and Friday across daytime television windows. The network also broadcasts early weekend action before final-round coverage transitions elsewhere.

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CBS takes over Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage during championship-deciding hours. That window traditionally includes the leaderboard’s biggest swings and emotional finishing moments. Golf fans usually expect dramatic storytelling once CBS weekend broadcasts begin.

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Early-round broadcasts include featured groups, player interviews, and live course analysis throughout coverage. ESPN’s presentation focuses heavily on shot tracking and statistical breakdowns during broadcasts. CBS adds classic golf storytelling with slower pacing during championship moments. Pre-round discussions begin before live tee shots each morning of the tournament. Post-round analysis continues nightly across CBS Sports HQ and ESPN studio programming afterward. Analysts revisit pressure moments, leaderboard shifts, and controversial decisions immediately after rounds conclude.

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How are tee times determined at the 2026 PGA Championship?

Opening-round tee times usually cleverly combine competitive balance with television storytelling opportunities. Tournament officials carefully group players by rankings, recent form, and fan interest. That’s why Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Jon Rahm share Thursday’s featured grouping.

Popular stars often receive prime television airtime, maximizing audience attention across broadcasts worldwide. Players fairly alternate between morning and afternoon waves during opening rounds. Thursday morning starters move into afternoon rounds on Friday, balancing changing course conditions.

Weather can completely reshape tee times during unpredictable championship weeks. Tournament officials sometimes move groups earlier because storms threaten dangerous afternoon conditions severely. Darkness delays also occasionally force scheduling adjustments during packed weekend broadcasting windows.

Weekend tee times depend entirely on leaderboard standings after Friday’s cut line settles. Leaders tee off last Saturday and Sunday, creating maximum pressure before massive audiences. Lower-ranked players begin earlier, while contenders battle during dramatic afternoon championship stretches.