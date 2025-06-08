How to Watch the 2025 U.S. Open? TV Schedule, Live Streaming, & More Explored

With narrow fairways, thick rough, and players already feeling the heat, the 2025 U.S. Open is bound to be a wild ride. In its over 120 year history, the Oakmont has hosted six U.S. Amateur Championships, three PGA Championships, and two U.S. Women’s Opens. Now, it’s back on the men’s majors calendar after 9 years. Given the tough course, will we see Bryson DeChambeau taking home his third U.S. Open? Or will Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler successfully hunt their second major of the season? Well, whatever happens, here’s a guide to how you can catch it all this week!

Here’s a complete viewing guide for the 125th U.S. Open. If you can’t make it to the greens, you can trust on USA Network, NBC, and Peacock (all times are in ET). As per the official U.S. Open website, the USA Network will broadcast the live coverage from 6 AM to 5 PM. If you’d rather stream the action, you can do so on Peacock from 5 PM to 8 PM.

On the second day of the third men’s major, you can catch all the action on Peacock from 6:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Following that, NBC will take over the coverage from 1 PM to 7 PM. After NBC, Peacock will start covering the event from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

On Saturday, the USA Network will pick up the event’s coverage from 10 AM to noon. If you’d rather watch it on NBC, then you can do so from noon to 8 PM. On the final day of the U.S. Open, both NBC and the USA Network will offer live coverage at different times. The USA Network will broadcast the games from 9 AM to noon, followed by NBC from noon to 7 PM. Now that you know how to catch the stars in action, let’s see how Oakmont Country Club has been prepared for the elite roster.

The Oakmont Country Club will be brutal on the elite roster

After architect Gil Hanse made certain changes to the golf course, it resembled the course’s “greatest hits” from 1903-1946, the course has been making noise for promising a bloodbath, starting June 12. After the restoration, the Oakmont stretches to 7,372 yards. This, in turn, resembles a 153-yard longer course than the one that hosted the 2016 U.S. Open. As per the latest updates, the rough reaches five inches, and the greens are expected to hit 15 on Stimpmeter–which means it’s not going to be easy for the golfers to score under par. Thanks to the wet weather, the rough is thicker and is likely to get higher and thicker as we near the 125th U.S. Open. But, just like Justin Thomas, we all enjoy tough competition during the majors!

Given the various changes to the course, however, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have reacted with horror. Rory McIlroy, for his part, visited Oakmont for a practice round on Monday. He chatted with Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch, who then shared on his social media how McIlroy performed during his practice round. As per Lynch’s report, McIlroy shot a triple bogey on the second four (par-4), despite “hitting three good shots.” He wasn’t alone.

When Bryson DeChambeau visited Oakmont for a Wednesday practice round, he was even more honest. In his latest YouTube video update about the same, the Californian said, “Oh my gosh. That is cooked beyond belief. It’s more than half-baked—it’s burnt to a crisp. Oh my gosh!” This came after DeChambeau saw his ball buried between thick greens at Oakmont. Exciting as all these developments are, the golfers will be “cooked” indeed!