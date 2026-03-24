How to Watch Tiger Woods at TGL Finals? Format, Prize Pool & Other Details

As Jupiter Links GC fell to a narrow 6-5 defeat in the opening at the TGL Final, Tiger Woods is now set to make his long-awaited return to the field to rescue his team’s title hopes. The final round for Season 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with a staggering $21 million total purse on the line.

Woods has held a non-playing role with Jupiter Links throughout the 2026 season, having not featured on the PGA Tour since 2024. But with his team’s back against the wall, the 15-time major champion is stepping off the sidelines and back into action. But how can you catch the action?

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The TGL Finals are taking place in a best-of-three series. First Match took place Monday, March 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Los Angeles Golf Club claiming a 6-5 win to go 1-0 up in the series. The second match will take place on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Followed by a winner-take-all Match 3 at 9 p.m. You can catch the TGL Final action from anywhere in the world. The finals will air on ESPN. You can stream the match on the ESPN app or on Fubo.

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The 2026 TGL purse is set at $21 million. The winning team will split a $9 million first-place prize. Each player will bag a whopping $2.25 million. The second-place team splits $4.5 million, the third-place team takes home $2.25 million, fourth place earns $2 million, fifth place makes $1.75 million, and sixth place receives $1.5 million.

Across 15 holes, the TGL format structures match into two parts: Triples (holes 1–9), a three-on-three alternate-shot where players switch shots, and Singles (holes 10–15), a head-to-head format that covers two holes per matchup. Each hole is worth one point, and teams can deploy a “hammer” to increase a hole’s value by one additional point.

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Tiger Woods at the TGL Finals: The Bigger Picture

The Masters is just around the corner, two weeks away, and Tiger Woods is returning to competitive ground on Tuesday. He heads the Jupiter team but has sat out all season as he recovers from his October back surgery, with Jupiter using Akshay Bhatia as an alternate, though Bhatia is unavailable this week as he plays the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi.

Woods co-founded the indoor league with Rory McIlroy, but hasn’t been playing because of a series of injuries that have kept him sidelined from major events like the PGA Tour. The 15-time major champion recently tore his Achilles tendon in March 2025 and underwent back surgery in October 2025.

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He has instead served as an on-field captain and adviser for his teammates, reading putts and offering guidance at each match. Woods, Max Homa, and Tom Kim will take on the Los Angeles trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Sahith Theegala, with Jupiter Links needing to win Match 2 to level the series and potentially force a season decider.



Over the last few weeks, Woods has repeatedly hinted at a return to Augusta National, which would mark his first major appearance since The Open Championship in July 2024. Now, Woods’ appearance on TGL Finals could be a significant indicator that stretches well beyond the SoFi Cup.