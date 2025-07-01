How To Watch 2025 John Deere Classic: TV Schedule, Live Streaming and More Explored

The PGA Tour saw a first-time winner this season for the ninth time at the recently concluded 2025 Rocket Classic. Aldrich Potgieter became the youngest South African winner on the PGA Tour after outlasting Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman in a five-hole playoff contest. Potgieter’s victory will be seen as a motivating sign by the youngsters on the Tour, who will be looking to make a mark in the next event – the 2025 John Deere Classic.

The John Deere Classic, while bereft of big names, still promises to be an exciting event. The event will also serve as the precursor for the European leg of the PGA Tour, with the Genesis Scottish Open taking place the week after. The final major of the season, The Open Championship, is set to follow the Scottish event, taking place at the Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. So, if you want the catch the action, we have got you covered!

The John Deere Classic Broadcast Schedule

The first day of coverage begins at 3:00 PM and ends at 6:00 PM, ET. It will be streamed on the GOLF Channel. The second day of action features the Independence Day celebration at the TPC Deere Run in Illinois. The crowd is instructed to wear attire resembling the colors of the American Flag – red, white, and blue. There is also a flag-raising ceremony as part of the July 4th festivities. The golf coverage starts at 3 PM and ends at 6 PM on the GOLF Channel.

The weekend action will be broadcast on both the GOLF Channel and CBS. The GOLF Channel broadcast starts at noon and ends at 1:30 PM, while the CBS broadcast will start at 2 PM and end at 5 PM ET. The same timing is followed on Sunday as well, with the coverage ending with the trophy presentation for the winner. But who is likely to win the title?

Favorites at the John Deere Classic

Ben Griffin is the outright favorite with odds of +1600. A victory at the TPC Deere Run will put him alongside Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler as having won three titles on the PGA Tour this season. Griffin will be hoping for a good result so as to boost his chances of qualifying for the upcoming Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Right behind him as a favorite is Jason Day, who has odds of +2200.

The likes of Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, and JT Poston are all expected to put on a strong showing, but all eyes will be on Rickie Fowler. The Oklahoma State University grad failed to make the weekend at the Rocket Classic, and will be looking to make amends at the Illinois event, making his first appearance at the John Deere Classic in 15 years. Fowler will be looking to silence his critics with a strong performance.

