How to Watch 2025 RBC Canadian Open: TV Schedule, Live Streaming & More Explored

The PGA Tour is heading to the outside of the United States for just the fourth time this season, as the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley prepares for the RBC Canadian Open this week. The RBC Canadian Open called as such due to sponsorship reasons from 2018, is one of the oldest running events on the Tour, having first started in 1904. It has run for all the years except during World War I and II and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition has featured some of the best golfers with the winners list featuring the likes of Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman, Nick Price, Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and many more. Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre will enter the competition this year as the runner-up having won the last edition by ousting Ben Griffin by just one stroke. This time however, there will be several golfers looking to dethrone MacIntyre from his Canadian throne.

Let’s look at the telecast schedule for the Canadian Open so that you do not miss any of the action!

The Broadcast Schedule for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open is streamed on the TSN network in Canada on all four days. The GOLF Channel will stream the PGA Tour event in the USA on Thursday and Friday. However, the post-cut line action will be also done by the CBS Network. The streaming starts at 3 PM and ends at 6 PM on Thursday and Friday. The weekend streaming begins early, starting at 1 PM and ending at 6 PM.

The broadcast lineup is a very interesting one with the likes of Jim Nantz, Amanda Balionis, Frank Nobilo, Dottie Pepper and Trevor Immelman involved in the coverage of action across the four days. The PGA Tour Radio will also be covering the Canada-based event. Round 1 and Round 2 coverage starts at 12:00 PM and ends at 6 PM. The weekend with the shortened field will be covered by the radio one hour late, starting at 1 PM. The ending time remains the same at 6 PM.

One player who will be hoping to leave the TPC Toronto after four days with a smile on his back and possibly a trophy in his hands will be Rory McIlroy.

Can Rory McIlroy defy his naysayers?

The Canadian Open will be the Northern Irish golfer’s return to the PGA Tour after the eventful 2025 PGA Championship. At Quail Hollow, McIlroy had bad news even before he stepped foot on the course after his driver was found to be non-conforming after testing. He had to use his backup driver, which likely affected his game as he ended up with his worst finish on the Tour this season, T47.

Fans were severely criticizing him after this news broke out, indicating that his Masters victory came to be as a result of the illegal driver. He further incensed the golfing community after he with drew from Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament and had failed to notify the 18-time Major winner prior to taking the decision. “A little bit,” Nicklaus stated when asked whether Rory’s decision left him surprised.

McIlroy comes into the tournament with a lot on his shoulders. Can the Career Grand Slam winner defy the odds yet again and claim a national title?