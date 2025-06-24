How to Watch U.S. Senior Open 2025: TV Schedule, Live Streaming & More

Finally! Senior golf fans no longer have to choose between expensive cable bills and missing their favorite tournament. The 2025 U.S. Senior Open just changed everything with an incredible six viewing platforms. Seriously, this is the breakthrough accessibility we’ve all been waiting for.

Everything changes at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs this year. The tournament breaks new ground with comprehensive coverage across NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock. Additionally, fans can stream through multiple cord-cutting services. The USGA has prioritized accessibility, making this championship viewable for every type of golf fan.

U.S. Senior Open 2025 viewing schedule and streaming options

The tournament kicks off Thursday, June 26, with dual-platform coverage. Peacock streams early action from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. Then, Golf Channel takes over from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Friday follows the same schedule pattern.

Weekend coverage shifts to NBC’s flagship network. Saturday and Sunday feature prime coverage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Mountain Time viewers catch all the action from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. locally.

The Broadmoor’s East Course provides a stunning championship venue. Designed by Donald Ross and later modified by Robert Trent Jones Sr., the course is situated at an elevation of 6,600 feet above sea level. This marks the third time The Broadmoor has hosted the U.S. Senior Open, tying Saucon Valley for the most hosting appearances. The elevated conditions create unique challenges for players while offering spectators breathtaking Rocky Mountain views.

Streaming options multiply beyond traditional TV. Peacock Premium costs just $7.99 per month and includes extensive golf content, as well as access to Sunday Night Football and Premier League soccer. The service offers seven-day free trials for new subscribers. Cord-cutters can access the Golf Channel through multiple services, offering competitive pricing. Sling TV starts at $45.99 per month, with sports add-ons available. YouTube TV provides comprehensive packages for $72.99 per month. Fubo specializes in sports content, starting at $79.99 per month. DIRECTV STREAM offers flexible contracts starting at $69.98 per month.

Most streaming services feature free trial periods during tournament week. Many platforms include cloud DVR storage and multiple simultaneous streams. Unlike in previous years, when viewing options seemed limited, today’s tournament offers unprecedented accessibility across all devices.

For in-person attendance, The Broadmoor provides family-friendly pricing. Kids 17 and under receive free admission with ticketed adults. Complimentary shuttles run from Broadmoor World Arena starting at 6:30 a.m. daily.

U.S. Senior Open 2025 favorites

This year’s championship faces a unique storyline. Defending champion Richard Bland cannot defend his title due to LIV Golf scheduling conflicts. The Englishman won both 2024 senior majors in his first two starts, demonstrating remarkable consistency throughout his debut season.

Stewart Cink leads the field based on exceptional performance metrics. He leads the Champions Tour in greens in regulation at 77.02% and recently captured the Insperity Invitational title. Steven Alker brings elite consistency, leading the tour in scoring average at 68.45 strokes per round. He also ranks third in greens in regulation at 76.52%.

Jerry Kelly dominates accuracy statistics, leading the Champions Tour in driving accuracy at 83.27%. He also ranks third in greens in regulation at 76.39%, showcasing elite course management skills. Miguel Angel Jimenez has captured four Champions Tour victories this season while leading the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The tournament features a $4 million purse with $800,000 going to the winner at the challenging 6,600-foot elevation East Course.

Viewing accessibility reaches new heights for 2025. The combination of multiple streaming platforms, competitive pricing, and comprehensive coverage creates the most fan-friendly senior major ever presented. Whether watching on NBC, streaming via affordable services, or attending in person, golf fans have never had better access to the premier event in senior golf.

