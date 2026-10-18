“How Would He Know That”: Rory McIlroy Reacts to Kevin Kisner’s Damaging $10 Million Appearance Fee Claim

Rory McIlroy finished the DP World India Championship 17 shots behind the winner, Eugenio Chacarra. But his performance on the course was not the only thing making headlines. After Kevin Kisner claimed that McIlroy came to India for a $10 million appearance fee, the Northern Irishman had a question of his own.

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“Why would he know that?” he asked.

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The claim came from Kevin Kisner on the Fore Play podcast. Kisner is a four-time PGA Tour winner and now NBC’s lead golf analyst. He was also part of Keegan Bradley’s US Ryder Cup leadership team at Bethpage Black. He was reacting to McIlroy’s stated reason for returning to India.

“That is such a dog sh*t comment, but I guess for the right price, we could all say that comment. He doesn’t want to globally expand in India; he wants to get his $10 million bucks and go play in India,” Kisner had said. His complaint was with the “altruism” story he believes players tell alongside it. He also called the whole setup “very odd to me.”

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Kisner: That is such a dog sh!t comment, but I guess for the right price, we could all say that comment. He doesn’t want to globally expand in India, he wants to get his $10 million bucks and go play in India. Rory: How would he know that?#RoryMcIlroy #KevinKisner #DPWIC pic.twitter.com/xjOLUGCmq1— Essentially Golf (@esg_2025) October 18, 2026

McIlroy said he had not seen the comments. He told reporters he did not know why his being in India would make Kisner feel the need to comment.

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“Two things can be true at the same time. People can get paid to come and play at a tournament but at the same time do it from a place of a genuine interest of trying to bring the sport to another country, a developing country, a country where the middle class in India is larger than the whole population in the United States. It’s a huge market for golf,” Rory said.

McIlroy’s answer separates two questions that Kisner merged. Whether a player is paid and why he plays are not the same thing. His reply treats the fee as a given, which is a different defense from saying there was no fee.

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Appearance fees are common in global golf but sensitive in America. The PGA Tour’s rules prohibit players from accepting payment to guarantee their appearance at a tournament, unless the Policy Board approves it. The DP World Tour works differently. Paul McGinley recently described the fees that top names command as “astronomical.”

Kisner also targeted McIlroy’s equipment. Rory McIlroy left his driver out of the bag for the second straight year in Delhi. Kisner saw that as proof he was there for the money, since he was giving up his best weapon.

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McIlroy has given a competitive reason. Delhi Golf Club has narrow, jungle-lined fairways that put a premium on accuracy. In 2025 he said, “I just don’t feel like the risk is worth the reward.”

This makes the decision look more like a choice about managing his schedule than a statement about money. However, it did not lead to a good result in either year.

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The inaugural 2025 edition carried a $4 million purse, the largest the DP World Tour had offered in India. It also brought the Tour back to Delhi Golf Club for the first time since 2016.

The investment extends beyond one event. DP World has signed a multi-year partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India. The PGTI staged 36 events in 2025 with a combined purse above INR 35 crore, excluding two marquee tournaments.

There is also a possible conflict of interest to consider. Reports say Rory McIlroy signed a multi-year deal to become a Global Ambassador for DP World. This does not prove that he was paid $10 million to play in India, but it shows his connection to the company. McIlroy has also supported the idea of taking golf to a wider audience.

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He has reduced his PGA Tour appearances and played at the Australian Open in December after his first trip to India. He has also urged top players to compete in tournaments outside the United States. However, it shows that McIlroy had been promoting international golf even before this controversy began.

Rory McIlroy returns next month in Abu Dhabi for the start of the DP World Tour play-offs, still chasing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title. The question that outlasts the week is simpler. Fans may never see what players are paid, so they judge motives by what is said and what is done. Kisner chose to doubt the story. McIlroy chose to say both things can be true.