HSBC Women’s World Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship is underway at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course in Singapore. The 18th edition of the prestigious LPGA tournament has brought together one of the strongest fields this season. The event kicked off on February 26 and will conclude on March 1.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
72 elite names are aiming for the winner’s share from the total purse of $3 million. The event is following a 72-hole stroke-play format with no cut. Thus, every entrant will be playing for four full rounds.
The event, which is often dubbed as “Asia’s Major,” promises the winner a prize money of $450,000. 21 LPGA stars out of the top 25 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings are in action at the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship.
2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship prize money breakdown
While the winner would secure a lump sum amount of $450,000 from the $3 million prize purse, all the other athletes, too, will be entitled to a financial win. The fact that the event has no cut means that all the 72 players will be securing a prize money at the end of the four-day event.
Here’s a full breakdown of the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship prize money for individuals:
|Winner
|$450,000
|2
|$277,738
|3
|$201,479
|4
|$155,860
|5
|$125,450
|6
|$102,641
|7
|$85,914
|8
|$75,271
|9
|$67,667
|10
|$61,584
|11
|$57,021
|12
|$53,220
|13
|$49,874
|14
|$46,834
|15
|$44,096
|16
|$41,664
|17
|$39,536
|18
|$37,711
|19
|$36,191
|20
|$34,973
|21
|$33,758
|22
|$32,540
|23
|$31,326
|24
|$30,108
|25
|$29,044
|26
|$27,980
|27
|$26,913
|28
|$25,850
|29
|$24,786
|30
|$23,873
|31
|$22,961
|32
|$22,048
|33
|$21,136
|34
|$20,223
|35
|$19,464
|36
|$18,703
|37
|$17,944
|38
|$17,183
|39
|$16,421
|40
|$15,814
|41
|$15,206
|42
|$14,599
|43
|$13,989
|44
|$13,381
|45
|$12,925
|46
|$12,469
|47
|$12,012
|48
|$11,556
|49
|$11,100
|50
|$10,643
|51
|$10,341
|52
|$10,036
|53
|$9,731
|54
|$9,428
|55
|$9,123
|56
|$8,818
|57
|$8,516
|58
|$8,211
|59
|$7,908
|60
|$7,603
|61
|$7,452
|62
|$7,298
|63
|$7,298
|64
|$6,996
|65
|$6,842
|66
|$6,691
|67
|$6,539
|68
|$6,385
|69
|$6,234
|70
|$6,083
|71
|$6,008
|72
|$5,929
Lydia Ko returns as Jeeno headlines strong HSBC field in Singapore
World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is headlining the string field. Alongside her, other elite names, including the likes of Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Miyu Yamashita, too, have teed off on the greens of Sentosa. Out of the top 10, only one name, however, is missing the event: Nelly Korda.
Nelly Korda has been following such a stance for the last few years. Back in 2024, too, she skipped the Asian swing after winning the LPGA Drive On Championship. The same action was repeated in 2025 as well.
However, another narrative has unfolded at the 18th HSBC Women’s World Championship. Defending champion Lydia Ko has returned to Singapore as part of a group that includes recent winners Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, and Hyo Joo Kim.
Lydia Ko expressed her excitement for the event and said, “This was a title I had been eying for a long time, and winning it last year was such a highlight for me.”
“I am thrilled to be back in Singapore and excited for the week to begin and for the opportunity to try to defend my title”, added Ko.
After the conclusion of round 2, American star Auston Kim is currently leading the scoreboard with 9 under par. South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran, Aussie star Minjee Lee, and Thai LPGA star Ariya Jutanugarn are tied for second position with a total score of eight under par.