HSBC Women’s World Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

February 20, 2026, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand seen during the 3rd round of the LPGA, Golf Damen Honda Thailand golf tournament. Pattaya Thailand – ZUMAs197 20260220_aaa_s197_384 Copyright: xKittinunxRodsupanx

February 20, 2026, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand seen during the 3rd round of the LPGA, Golf Damen Honda Thailand golf tournament. Pattaya Thailand – ZUMAs197 20260220_aaa_s197_384 Copyright: xKittinunxRodsupanx

The 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship is underway at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course in Singapore. The 18th edition of the prestigious LPGA tournament has brought together one of the strongest fields this season. The event kicked off on February 26 and will conclude on March 1.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

72 elite names are aiming for the winner’s share from the total purse of $3 million. The event is following a 72-hole stroke-play format with no cut. Thus, every entrant will be playing for four full rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, which is often dubbed as “Asia’s Major,” promises the winner a prize money of $450,000. 21 LPGA stars out of the top 25 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings are in action at the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship prize money breakdown

While the winner would secure a lump sum amount of $450,000 from the $3 million prize purse, all the other athletes, too, will be entitled to a financial win. The fact that the event has no cut means that all the 72 players will be securing a prize money at the end of the four-day event.

Here’s a full breakdown of the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship prize money for individuals:

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Winner $450,000 2 $277,738 3 $201,479 4 $155,860 5 $125,450 6 $102,641 7 $85,914 8 $75,271 9 $67,667 10 $61,584 11 $57,021 12 $53,220 13 $49,874 14 $46,834 15 $44,096 16 $41,664 17 $39,536 18 $37,711 19 $36,191 20 $34,973 21 $33,758 22 $32,540 23 $31,326 24 $30,108 25 $29,044 26 $27,980 27 $26,913 28 $25,850 29 $24,786 30 $23,873 31 $22,961 32 $22,048 33 $21,136 34 $20,223 35 $19,464 36 $18,703 37 $17,944 38 $17,183 39 $16,421 40 $15,814 41 $15,206 42 $14,599 43 $13,989 44 $13,381 45 $12,925 46 $12,469 47 $12,012 48 $11,556 49 $11,100 50 $10,643 51 $10,341 52 $10,036 53 $9,731 54 $9,428 55 $9,123 56 $8,818 57 $8,516 58 $8,211 59 $7,908 60 $7,603 61 $7,452 62 $7,298 63 $7,298 64 $6,996 65 $6,842 66 $6,691 67 $6,539 68 $6,385 69 $6,234 70 $6,083 71 $6,008 72 $5,929

Lydia Ko returns as Jeeno headlines strong HSBC field in Singapore

ADVERTISEMENT

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is headlining the string field. Alongside her, other elite names, including the likes of Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Miyu Yamashita, too, have teed off on the greens of Sentosa. Out of the top 10, only one name, however, is missing the event: Nelly Korda.

Nelly Korda has been following such a stance for the last few years. Back in 2024, too, she skipped the Asian swing after winning the LPGA Drive On Championship. The same action was repeated in 2025 as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, another narrative has unfolded at the 18th HSBC Women’s World Championship. Defending champion Lydia Ko has returned to Singapore as part of a group that includes recent winners Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, and Hyo Joo Kim.

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 29: Lydia Ko of New Zealand during the final round of the Mediheal Championship on April 29, 2018 at Lake Merced Golf Club in San Francisco,CA (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: APR 29 LPGA Golf Damen – Mediheal Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18042907

Lydia Ko expressed her excitement for the event and said, “This was a title I had been eying for a long time, and winning it last year was such a highlight for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am thrilled to be back in Singapore and excited for the week to begin and for the opportunity to try to defend my title”, added Ko.

After the conclusion of round 2, American star Auston Kim is currently leading the scoreboard with 9 under par. South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran, Aussie star Minjee Lee, and Thai LPGA star Ariya Jutanugarn are tied for second position with a total score of eight under par.