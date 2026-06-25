‘Hurt You Pretty Significantly’: Scottie Scheffler Issues Stark Warning Ahead of Travelers Championship

The final Signature Event of the season is finally here, happening this week with a $20 million purse and a strong field; 49 of the top 50 are going to tee up. Scottie Scheffler enters TPC River Highlands with eight top-five finishes in thirteen starts this season, but only a single victory at the start of the 2026 season. What he revealed in his pre-tournament press conference, though, had nothing to do with his stats or wins, but rather the challenges of a golf course that does not reward reckless play.

“I think it’s a golf course you have to be surprisingly patient on,” he said during the pre-tournament press conference. “Because they can put the pins in some areas of the greens that are pretty small. It’s a golf course where bogey’s going to hurt you pretty significantly. So keeping a clean card and giving yourself a lot of looks is, I think, underrated on this golf course.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is an assessment coming from the World No.1, which cuts against what TPC River Highlands appears to be on a scorecard. At 6,844 yards and a par of 70, it is structurally the shortest par-70 layout on Tour.

Winning scores often reach 18-under or better, which suggests an easy birdie-fest, but Scheffler’s argument is that the number is misleading. With every player in the field generating birdie chances, it is the bogeys that decide who stays in contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone’s like you got to make birdies and be super aggressive, but I think around this place getting a bunch of looks seems to work pretty well for a lot of guys, and you see ’em winning the tournament, guys typically not making a bunch of bogeys around this track,” Scheffler said.

“So keeping the golf course in front of you and then the closing stretch is, I think is one of the best we see on TOUR with you got a drivable 15, reachable 13, and there’s some trouble out there as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 260410 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta

Small, demanding pin positions punish anyone attacking a flag instead of finding a fairway. The course rewards discipline, and Scheffler framed that discipline as undervalued by players and observers alike. With that discipline getting tested on the closing stretch, where TPC River Highlands turns volatile by design.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13th is a par-5, 523 yards, and if you’re feeling bold, it’s definitely gettable. Then you get to the 15th, a short par-4 at 296 yards, but don’t let the yardage fool you.

The green sits just past the water, so even the careful ones might be tempted to pull a driver. And then there’s the 17th, a par-4 with water running all the way down the right side. No matter if you’re out front or trying to catch up, it’s a real gut check. But it all boils down to the 18th, where Scheffler says a single bad decision could decide the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

“18 is a great finishing hole because if you hit the fairway, you’re going to get a short club in your hand and have an opportunity to make birdie. But if you’re not in the fairway, then you’re going to be struggling to make par.”

There is no middle ground on the 444-yard closer. The fairway rewards aggression. Missing it punishes everything that came before it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year showed how fast that swing can happen. Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship by chasing down Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley, birdieing the 72nd hole after Fleetwood missed the fairway on 18 and could not save par with the tournament in his hands. Scheffler referenced that finish directly in his press conference.

Scheffler said you never really know what’s going to happen on this golf course, and that’s why the finishes are so exciting. Sunday will have the final say.