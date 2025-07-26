Hyo Joo Kim WITB July 2025: LPGA Star’s Golf Bag at Women’s Scottish Open Explored

When Hyo Joo Kim walks onto the course, she’s not there to chase headlines—she’s there to let her clubs do the talking. And in 2025, those clubs are speaking volumes. With a game built on consistency, surgical ball-striking, and one of the steadiest hands on tour, Kim isn’t just playing well—she’s playing smart.

Her win at the Aramco Team Series Seoul this season was another reminder of just how dialed in her gear setup is. While many LPGA stars are constantly switching sponsors or testing the latest tech, Kim stays loyal to a bag that reflects her roots and her rhythm. A full Yonex setup with some Titleist and Odyssey essentials mixed in, her bag is a perfect blend of tradition, performance, and personal touch.

A look into Kim’s trusted equipment in 2025

At the top of her bag, Kim carries the Yonex EZONE GT 460 driver (9°), paired with a Yonex REXIS KAIZA-M 6S shaft. Retailing for around $500, this driver is known for delivering a strong combination of distance and forgiveness—exactly what’s helped Kim notch an impressive 83% driving accuracy this year. Her fairway woods—Yonex EZONE GT 15° and 18°, priced at roughly $280 each—feature the KAIZA-M2 shaft, providing the versatility she needs for shaping long shots or taking safe lines off the tee.

Kim’s hybrid of choice is the Yonex EZONE GT 21°, which comes in at approximately $250. It’s the kind of utility club that handles second shots on long par-4s or tight approaches with ease, creating a seamless bridge between her woods and irons. Her iron game is where the control truly kicks in. For her 5-6 irons, Kim uses the Yonex EZONE CB 701 Forged models, and from 7-iron to pitching wedge, she switches to the CB 501s. Both series are built for feel and feedback, and paired with Nippon N.S. Pro Zelos shafts, they retail around $180–$200 per club.

This iron setup gives Kim the responsiveness she needs to shape shots and control ball flight, which is key for someone who thrives on accuracy rather than raw power. The forged heads allow her to attack pins with confidence, while still maintaining consistent spin and distance control across the board.

Short game secrets, Yonex Loyalty & why her bag still stands out

Kim’s wedge setup leans into tour-trusted favorites—Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges in 56° and 60°, priced around $189 each. She pairs them with her iron shafts, keeping the Nippon N.S. Pro Zelos is in play for that uniform feel across every club. Whether it’s tight lies, green-side bunkers, or delicate chips from 40 yards out, Kim relies on precision and spin control rather than brute force to make her mark. Her short game isn’t flashy—but it’s rock-solid, which is why she often ranks high in scrambling and strokes gained around the green.

When it comes to putting, she rolls with the Odyssey O Works Tour R-Ball S, a trusted flatstick retailing around $250. It’s built for balance, feel, and alignment—three things that define Kim’s putting stroke. She’s not just good on the greens, she’s clutch. And tying her whole game together is the Titleist Pro V1x ball ($55/dozen), known for its exceptional control on approach shots and soft feel around the cup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What really makes her setup stand out in 2025 isn’t just the clubs—it’s the statement she makes by sticking with Yonex. In a world where Titleist, TaylorMade, and Callaway dominate the tour, Kim remains the most prominent ambassador for the Japanese brand, a rarity in pro golf today. Her loyalty isn’t just about contracts—it’s about results. And her equipment clearly reflects a player who knows her game better than most. As other pros experiment with exotic builds or bounce between brands, Kim’s commitment to Yonex shows a confidence rooted in repetition and trust. It’s not loud, but it’s lethal.