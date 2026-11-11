‘I Agree With Rory McIlroy’: Q-School DQ Victim Responds After DP World Tour Upholds Controversial Decision

Frank Kennedy has accepted his disqualification from DP World Tour Qualifying School but continues to dispute the extent of the damage that ended his campaign. The 21-year-old Englishman insists he caused only a four-inch graze on the green, rather than the foot-long divot initially reported.

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Kennedy was disqualified during the Final Stage at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain, after his putter struck the 11th green in a moment of frustration. Following a review, the DP World Tour upheld the punishment, ending his bid for one of 15 cards available for the 2027 season.

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“I agree with Rory McIlroy. Golf is right to crack down on poor behaviour, and I fully accept my punishment,” Kennedy said in a statement, per Golf Magic.

What Happened at Q-School?

Kennedy was 15 under par through four rounds and in contention for a DP World Tour card when the incident occurred.

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After missing a birdie putt on the 11th, he tapped in and walked towards the next hole. He then swung his putter in frustration, making contact with the putting surface.

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The DP World Tour disqualified him for serious misconduct after determining that he had deliberately damaged the course.

His removal also changed the cutline from 12 under to 11 under, allowing seven players to advance who would otherwise have missed the four-round cut. Damage to a putting surface can affect subsequent players and require additional maintenance, making the incident a matter of both conduct and competitive fairness.

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Kennedy Disputes the Extent of the Damage

Although Kennedy accepts responsibility for the damage, he rejects the suggestion that he deliberately struck the green or caused a foot-long divot.

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“There are two things I want to clarify, unequivocally, because it matters to the people who know me. I did not flick my putter with any intention of damaging the putting surface, and there was no foot-long divot,” he said.

Kennedy explained that he accidentally caused a four-inch graze after missing the birdie putt and repaired the mark immediately.

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“That aside, after missing a birdie putt on the 11th, I accidentally caused a four-inch graze. It’s my fault and my fault alone,” he said.

“The officials showed me a photograph of the mark this morning. It was as I remembered, and I repaired it straight away.”

In his initial statement, Kennedy also acknowledged that he and his playing partner had repaired the mark themselves when he should have called a referee to inspect it.

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Rory McIlroy Calls the Decision Harsh but Necessary

McIlroy addressed Kennedy’s disqualification during his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

While describing the outcome as unfortunate, the four-time major champion supported the Tour’s decision to enforce its standards of conduct.

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“I think [it was] very unfortunate,” McIlroy said. “It seems harsh but at the same time, I think it’s good that golf and the authorities are cracking down on things like this.”

“It’s an unbelievably unfortunate incident.”

McIlroy’s comments came amid increased scrutiny of on-course behaviour, with incidents involving Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Robert MacIntyre and Jon Rahm also attracting attention.

He reflected on his own struggles with frustration, crediting caddie Harry Diamond with helping him remain calmer while admitting that he still has moments he regrets.

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Kennedy Accepts the DP World Tour’s Decision

Kennedy‘s latest statement followed a meeting with Tour officials on Tuesday morning, after which he learned that his disqualification would stand.

“This morning I met Tour officials at the course, and my disqualification from Q-School was upheld,” he wrote.

He also explained why the suggestion that he deliberately damaged the green was particularly difficult, pointing to respected figures in golf who know him personally, including Brad Faxon and instructor Jim McLean.

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“I’m lucky to have established figures in the game as mentors and friends, people like Brad Faxon and the great Jim McLean. I couldn’t look them in the face if I had deliberately damaged a green. I did not,” Kennedy said.

However, he acknowledged that his reaction was unacceptable.

“But I did show frustration and temper, and I’m hugely disappointed in myself. It has been a significant life lesson.”

What Comes Next for Kennedy?

Kennedy has confirmed that he will make no further public comments about the incident. Instead, he intends to focus on improving his game and returning to competition.

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“From now on, I will work every day to make sure my golf is the only story,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me. This will be my final statement on the matter. Now it’s time to rest, refocus and go hard again.”

The ruling ends Kennedy’s opportunity to earn a 2027 DP World Tour card through this year’s Final Stage. Although he continues to dispute the extent and intention of the damage, he has accepted the punishment and says he is ready to move forward.