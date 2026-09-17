“I Am Ashamed”: John Daly Rips Into Arkansas Razorbacks Fans For Boycotting The Team

John Daly has heard enough from Arkansas fans who are thinking about staying home, and he wants them to know how he feels about it. The two-time major champion and long-time Razorbacks supporter posted a message on Facebook on September 18, 2026. Claire Rogers, a golf content creator for Skratch and TGL, later shared it on X. Daly called out fans who are planning to skip games as a form of protest. His point was simple: empty seats could mean less money for the program and for NIL. He wants fans to fill the stadium and the luxury boxes because he believes that support can help Arkansas compete for players.

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“I’m really upset that anyone or any of our Hog Fans would protest coming to any of our Hog football games I’m so mad I love our Hogs,” Daly wrote. “I’ll support our coaches and players til I die and yall who protest coming is not smart the more we fill our seats and boxes the more money we have for NIL so plz stop this I’m a die hard Razorback and always will be I’m ashamed of whoever is doing this.”

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He ended with another strong message: “PLZ SUPPORT OUR HOGS AND COME TO GAME YALL OUR PLAYERS NEED US MORE NOW THAN EVER NEVER GIVE UP WPS.”

But the frustration from some Arkansas fans is easy to understand. The Razorbacks are 1-1 to start the 2026 season. They beat North Alabama 31-14 in new head coach Ryan Silverfield’s debut before suffering a 43-10 loss to No. 20 Utah on September 12.

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That loss came just before Arkansas’ SEC opener against No. 2 Georgia, making the situation even more tense. According to a September 16 report from Fox 16, two protests were planned by Arkansas fans. The first, called “Empty Out the Stadium,” asks fans to skip Saturday’s game. Some fans said they would not return until athletic director Hunter Yurachek is fired.

The second protest, called “Sack Saturday,” asks fans who attend the game to wear brown paper bags over their heads. Arkansas fan Henry Kramer told Fox 16 that he had planned to attend the game before the loss to Utah changed his mind.

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“I was planning on going up this Saturday, but you know, I might just go get some food and hang out with my friends and not go to the game,” he said.

Another fan, identified as Lisa, said she was thinking about stopping her financial donations to the program.

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“If you hit somebody in their pocketbook, it gets their attention,” she said.

There is also a financial side to Daly’s NIL argument. A September 16 report citing The Athletic estimated that Arkansas’ 2026 football roster budget is between $22 million and $25 million, which would be the lowest figure in the SEC compared with a conference average of around $33 million to $38 million. Those numbers are estimates, not official figures, since college football roster spending can be difficult to verify.

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Still, the reported gap helps explain why Daly is asking fans to keep showing up and supporting the program. Utah, the team that beat Arkansas by 33 points, reportedly spent between $18 million and $22 million on its roster, less than Arkansas’ reported budget, yet Utah still dominated the Razorbacks on the field. Daly’s main point is that fans coming to games and spending money can help bring in more NIL funding, and that staying away could make it harder for Arkansas to improve.

Saturday’s game adds even more pressure. Georgia enters Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville ranked No. 2 in the country with a 2-0 record. The Bulldogs are coming off a 70-20 win over Western Kentucky. The game is set to start at 11 a.m. CT on September 19. Some Arkansas fans are already expecting a very difficult game, with one fan even saying he does not expect the Razorbacks to score a touchdown.

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But Daly is not worried about the odds. He believes leaving the stadium empty will only make a difficult situation worse, and he has made clear that his loyalty to Arkansas has not changed. He said he will always support the Razorbacks and is disappointed with fans who are choosing to protest by staying away.