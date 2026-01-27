‘I Am Banned’: LIV Golf Veteran Shares Honest Feelings on Senior Tour Limits Restrictions

Ian Poulter has just turned 50, opening the door to senior golf. However, that door isn’t as wide as he had hoped. During a recent Instagram Q&A, the LIV Golf star dropped a bombshell regarding his future on the senior tour.

“Let’s go!! I can only play one of them. As some clash with my LIV schedule and some I am banned from playing. But that a nice start for my over 50’s. Get to see some of my old wrinkly mates. Some will be pleased to see me, and some won’t,” he wrote while replying to a fan who asked him how many senior majors he is looking to play in 2026.

Poulter’s ban comes from his choice to join LIV Golf in 2022. On June 9, 2022, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended 17 players who played in the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club outside of London. The memo to PGA Tour members made it clear that these players broke tournament rules by playing without the right releases. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Poulter himself were all on that list.

“These players made their choice for financial reasons,” Monahan wrote. “But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you.”

The suspension restricted him from all PGA Tour events right away, as well as the Presidents Cup and every other tour approved by the PGA Tour, such as PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Canada, and PGA Tour Latinoamerica. LIV Golf called the move “vindictive” and said it widened the gap between the Tour and its members.

When pressed further about which senior major he’d actually compete in, Poulter confirmed it would be the Senior PGA Championship. So why can Poulter play in the Senior PGA Championship but not in other senior events? The answer lies in who is in charge of the event.

The PGA Tour does not run the Senior PGA Championship; the PGA of America does. This important difference means that the PGA Tour can’t stop LIV players from playing in the tournament. Richard Bland, another LIV player, won the 2024 Senior PGA Championship, which shows that this path is still open.

Fans’ questions weren’t limited to him playing in seniors’ majors; they went beyond. One asked if he would participate in the Open Qualifying.

“Unfortunately I don’t think so. I will be on my way back from a senior Major and it’s doesn’t leave enough time,” he wrote in response.

Meanwhile, his LIV schedule is fully set as he continues his role co-captaining Majesticks GC.

Ian Poulter re-signs with Majesticks GC

Ian Poulter’s future with LIV Golf is secure. In December 2025, Majesticks Golf Club announced that both Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood officially re-signed as co-Captains for the 2026 season. Alongside new addition Laurie Canter, the British duo enters their fifth season leading the team.

“I’ve been part of Majesticks Golf Club from day one, and am excited to continue on that journey as a player and Co-Captain,” Poulter said in the announcement. “What we’ve built here, both on and off the course is special, with a clear long-term vision.”

He emphasized how LIV Golf has transformed the sport, saying, “LIV Golf has changed the game in ways that excite both players and fans, and being part of that evolution has been incredible. Re-signing for 2026 is an easy decision for me.”

Notably, Poulter’s competitive fire remains strong despite the senior tour restrictions.

“I’m as motivated as ever, and I can’t wait to help drive this team forward into the 2026 season.”

Surely, his competitive approach will continue to define his leadership role within Majesticks GC.