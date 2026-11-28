Confidence is one of a golfer’s biggest strengths, and Jon Rahm has never lacked it. But his latest comments stand out. In September, he finished last among 138 players at Wentworth after shooting rounds of 78 and 77. Now, weeks after winning in Abu Dhabi, Rahm says he believes he can beat anyone, even though he admits Tiger Woods was better in 2000. It may sound like pure confidence, but that belief is part of what makes him a competitor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Discussing Woods in 2000, Rahm told Ten Golf: “Now, Tiger in 2000? Yes, obviously, he was better than me. But as a competitor, I can’t tell you that someone is better than me and that he’s going to beat me. I wouldn’t be able to say that. Of course, I can tell you who is better than me off the tee, who is better with their irons, who is better around the greens and who is a better putter. I can name several players in each category. But to say, ‘This guy is always better than me’? No. No one. I think I can beat anyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The key is the split between better and beatable. Rahm concedes the skills and refuses to concede the result.

Has he said this before? Yes. Ahead of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, asked whether anyone could beat him at his best, he answered: “No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that Tiger Woods once told him he had played his best for all four days in “three at most” of his 82 PGA Tour wins, and that Woods agreed the 2000 U.S. Open and Open Championship were two of them.

Fan Pulse Do You Think Jackson Koivun Can Win a Major Next Season? Yes No DOJABE15 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Woods won nine times that year, including the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 shots and the Open Championship at St Andrews by eight. Rahm accepts that the 2000 version was better. He still separates a better player from a certain winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The September missed cut had an explanation. Rahm said the impending birth of his daughter weighed on him at Wentworth, where his 155 matched the worst 36-hole total of his career, and then he took seven weeks off. He returned in Abu Dhabi to win by two shots over Tyrrell Hatton, with Rory McIlroy four back in third. It was his 11th DP World Tour title, his first since April 2023, and a record sixth Rolex Series win. Sky Sports described it as the start of a “next page” after the LIV Golf exit.

The 2026 numbers show why the line is more belief than fact. Rahm tied for second at the PGA Championship, three shots behind Aaron Rai, while McIlroy won the Masters by one shot over Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler took three PGA Tour titles and the FedExCup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahm’s own examples show the nuance. Recalling a Sunday against Scheffler, he said: “I reached a point where I thought, ‘That’s it. It’s over.'” Of a Sunday against McIlroy, he added: “If we had played against anyone else, I think Rory would have won, and Scottie would have won against me. That’s just how it was.”

That is not a man claiming dominance. It is a man claiming he never stops believing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of Rahm’s comments is important. He is expected to play full-time on the DP World Tour in 2027. After his win, he said, “I hope this victory helps in negotiations with the PGA Tour.” His confidence could also help him as he tries to secure his place in the game.

Whether it is confidence or a way of protecting himself, Rahm’s comments make 2027 even more interesting. He believes he can beat anyone. The coming season will give him plenty of chances to prove it.